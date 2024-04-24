Investments Increasing to Improve Design, Durability, and Quality of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test Kits

Rockville, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new study by Fact.MR, the global rapid influenza diagnostic test market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.13 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of influenza test kits typically increase during specific seasons, such as the monsoon and cold periods, when individuals are more prone to experiencing health difficulties. Manufacturers are actively investing in enhancing the design, durability, and quality of these kits to prolong their lifespan, thus increasing their widespread adoption.

The factors mentioned at the start of this piece have contributed to the popularity of influenza tests, prompting a significant number of individuals to purchase such test kits in advance to ensure preparedness during emergencies. The market is projected to exhibit growth as people become increasingly aware of the importance of timely testing, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.61 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global rapid influenza diagnostic test market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.

Global sales of rapid influenza diagnostic tests are estimated at US$ 1.13 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 2.61 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.

Nucleic acid is estimated to account for 28.4% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 16.4% of the global market share by 2034.

“The market is poised for decent growth driven by vulnerability of the increasing aging population to flu viruses, product enhancements, and investments in the enhancement of testing capabilities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Becton

Abbott Laboratories

Quidel Corporation

Hologic

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dickinson and Company

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

DiaSorin SpA

Technological Advancements in Influenza Diagnostics

Technological advancements are driving the growth of the rapid influenza diagnosis test market, as they enhance speed, accuracy, and efficacy in detecting and managing influenza. Increased trust and reliability in diagnostic testing are also aiding market expansion. The demand for these technologies is fueled by their accurate and speedy detection capabilities. Moreover, advancements have enabled the establishment of temporary testing camps in various settings, including rural areas, emergency rooms, and clinics, contributing to market accessibility and growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rapid influenza diagnostic test market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on principle (immunochromatographic assays, immunofluorescence assays, nucleic acid amplification test [NAAT]), test type (influenza A test, influenza B test, influenza A+B test), sample type (throat swab, nasal swab, nasal aspirate, nasal wash, nasopharyngeal swab, nasopharyngeal aspirate, nasopharyngeal wash), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, nursing homes, office-based settings, urgent care centers, retail pharmacy clinics, schools & universities, public health camps), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

