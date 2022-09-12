Rapid Micro Biosystems CEO Rob Spignesi to Speak at the 2022 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Spignesi, will speak at the 2022 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mr. Spignesi’s session, “The Microbiology Lab of the 21st Century: Efficiency and Reliability Through Automation and Digitization,” will cover the evolving challenges global pharmaceutical companies face, including, among other things, the rise of new complex therapies, the need for faster and leaner manufacturing processes that also meet regulatory requirements, as well as how to manage risks and improve data Integrity. Mr. Spignesi will also discuss how automation and digitization can help modernize a critical, regulated aspect of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing process in order to bring microbial quality control into the 21st century.

Mr. Spignesi’s session will begin at 7:15 AM ET and run approximately 25 minutes. Mr. Spignesi will then be joined by Kham Nguyen, Rapid Micro Biosystems’ Senior Director, Global Field Service and Validation, for a Q&A session.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and listen to a live webcast of the session using this link: https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/2022-pda-joint-regulatory-conference. A recording of this webcast will be available to registered attendees for 60 days.

About the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

The Parenteral Drug Association (“PDA”) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) are co-sponsoring the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, now in its 31st year. The conference emphasizes the role of effective quality systems in ensuring an ongoing state of control throughout the pharmaceutical product lifecycle by vigilantly managing risks to manufacturing and quality. A link to the conference website and registration information for this event is available (here).

