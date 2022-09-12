Rapid Micro Biosystems CEO Rob Spignesi to Speak at the 2022 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

Breaking News
LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Spignesi, will speak at the 2022 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference on Wednesday, September 14th.

Mr. Spignesi’s session, “The Microbiology Lab of the 21st Century: Efficiency and Reliability Through Automation and Digitization,” will cover the evolving challenges global pharmaceutical companies face, including, among other things, the rise of new complex therapies, the need for faster and leaner manufacturing processes that also meet regulatory requirements, as well as how to manage risks and improve data Integrity. Mr. Spignesi will also discuss how automation and digitization can help modernize a critical, regulated aspect of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing process in order to bring microbial quality control into the 21st century.

Mr. Spignesi’s session will begin at 7:15 AM ET and run approximately 25 minutes. Mr. Spignesi will then be joined by Kham Nguyen, Rapid Micro Biosystems’ Senior Director, Global Field Service and Validation, for a Q&A session.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and listen to a live webcast of the session using this link: https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/2022-pda-joint-regulatory-conference. A recording of this webcast will be available to registered attendees for 60 days.

About the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

The Parenteral Drug Association (“PDA”) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) are co-sponsoring the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, now in its 31st year. The conference emphasizes the role of effective quality systems in ensuring an ongoing state of control throughout the pharmaceutical product lifecycle by vigilantly managing risks to manufacturing and quality. A link to the conference website and registration information for this event is available (here).

About Rapid Micro Biosystems 

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Michael Beaulieu, CFA 
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 
investors@rapidmicrobio.com 

Media Contact: 
media@rapidmicrobio.com

