Rapid Micro Biosystems Hires Chief Operating Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, the leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Wilson as Chief Operating Officer reporting directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Spignesi.

In this newly created role, John will be responsible for quality, supply chain and manufacturing operations. He brings over 20 years of progressive operations experience to RMB from Medtronic and Becton Dickinson. He joins us from Becton Dickinson where he was the Vice President Operations, Biosciences Division.  John has held multiple leadership positions in quality, operational excellence, global operations, product development and direct day-to-day plant management activities.  “I am excited to welcome John to our executive leadership team,” said Mr. Spignesi. “He brings extensive experience in operations strategy, driving manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies and developing new methodologies to connect quality and product development with a focus on the customer. John will be essential in helping us expand our operational capabilities globally and deliver our Growth Direct™ systems and consumables to leading BioPharma companies around the world.”

“I am extremely pleased to be joining Rapid Micro Biosystems at such a critical time in the Company’s growth trajectory. I am very impressed with our offering and the opportunity we have in front of us, to make a tremendous impact in this very important space. I look forward to helping to grow the Company’s execution capabilities to allow us to continue to deliver on this promise,” said Mr. Wilson. “I am excited to work with the leadership team and the employees to build scalable processes to support our rapid global growth and to actively and broadly engage our employees in bringing these important capabilities to our customers.”

John has served his country in the United States Army.  He holds an BSBM from University of Phoenix and an MBA from University of San Francisco.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (RMB) creates, sells, validates and services innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company’s Growth Direct™—the first and only growth-based system to automate rapid compendial QC Micro testing—ensures data integrity, compliance, and operational efficiencies driven by rapid methods and automation. RMB is dedicated to providing groundbreaking technology and products to support companies in their journey to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, and better predictability, ultimately providing higher quality products for improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.rapidmicrobio.com. Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobio or LinkedIn.

