LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its participation as a platinum sponsor and exhibitor at the 2023 Parenteral Drug Association (“PDA”) Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference from October 2 – 4 in Washington, D.C.

This year’s conference will continue the ongoing tradition of addressing the opportunities and challenges most relevant to the future of pharmaceutical microbiology. Attendees will include global microbiology and QA/QC process professionals, regulators, academia and pharmaceutical industry consultants.

“We are proud to continue our Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems®. “This conference is the ideal setting for us to demonstrate how the Growth Direct® System can help global pharmaceutical manufacturers meet both today’s microbiological quality control standards and tomorrow’s challenges. The Growth Direct is the only fully automated, non-destructive growth-based platform for quality control microbiology testing that offers faster time to results, improved data integrity, enhanced accuracy, with greater sample capacity.”

Rapid Micro’s booth will showcase the benefits of automating microbial quality control with the Growth Direct® System’s software and technology for rapid incubation, detection, and enumeration. Other highlights of the conference will include:

“Case Studies Applying Enhanced Automation and Rapid Detection of Mold and Bacteria”, a poster presentation by Danielle DeCesaro, MBA, Rapid Micro Biosystems;

“The Impact of Plate Size on Passive Air Monitoring”, a poster presentation by Eric K. Chenelle, Rapid Micro Biosystems; and

“To Stress or Not to Stress”, a poster presentation by Juan P. Rodriguez, MSc, Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Investors and other parties interested in attending in person are invited to register at: PDA Microbiology Conference 2023

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn .

