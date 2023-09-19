The increasing need for quick and non-invasive drug testing methods is expected to boost the adoption of rapid oral fluid screening devices during the forecast period

Rockville , Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US $47.3 Bn by the end of 2033.

Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices are tools used to quickly check for drug use by testing a person’s saliva. They are better than alternatives for several reasons. They are easy to use and don’t require invasive procedures like collecting urine or pricking the skin for a blood sample. They give results right away, usually within a few minutes, which is crucial for situations where fast decisions are needed. Additionally, they are less likely to be tampered with compared to urine tests.

Key Segments of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Industry Research Report

By Drug Type By Form By Product By End User Alcohol

Marijuana (THC)

Opioids

Cocaine

Amphetamines

Methamphetamines

Benzodiazepines

Others Cassettes

Swabs

Strips 1-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

4-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

5-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

6-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

7-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

8-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

9-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

10-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits

12-Panel Saliva Drug Test Kits Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Private Employers

Home Care Settings

The growth of the Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for quick, non-invasive drug testing solutions across various sectors. These devices offer immediate results, making them essential in scenarios where swift decision-making is crucial, such as in workplaces and law enforcement.

Key Takeaways:

Market share of 6-panel Saliva drug test kits accounts for more than 25% of the global market.

Strips account is expected to account for the major share in the global rapid oral fluid screening devices market due to its highly portable nature and minimum inconvenience for the people being tested. Moreover, due to its cost-effective nature, it is a preferred choice over cassettes and swabs.

The United States is expected to witness good growth due to rising cases of drunk driving and opioid addiction.

“The Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market is driven by a surge in demand for non-invasive and immediate drug testing solutions, coupled with technological advancements and heightened accuracy of screening devices- Says Fact.MR Expert”

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 47.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures



Market Competition

The market shows a moderate level of competition, featuring prominent industry leaders like OraSure Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd, Oranoxis Inc., and Securetec Detections-Systeme AG, among other notable players. Prominent manufacturers are dedicating resources to research and develop novel testing kits and solutions in response to the increasing global demand.

In December 2022, Roadside Assistance (RSA) announced the launch of Securetec Drugwipe 6s, a new drug-driving testing system that boasts enhanced portability, quicker results, and an expanded range of drugs tested.

In March 2021, Data Facts, a leading provider of domestic and international background screening solutions, unveiled a collaboration with Premier Biotech aimed at offering customers the latest advancements in rapid oral drug testing.

Due to an increase in demand worldwide, major producers of rapid oral fluid screening devices are investing in research to create and market novel testing kits and solutions. Start-ups that specialize in developing rapid oral fluid screening technology are also entering the market with their innovative equipment, which helps to address important problems including drug use while driving and substance misuse.

A new method has been created by Bloonics B.V., a start-up that creates diagnostic products for the detection of cannabinoid activity, and it claims to more precisely assess THC impairment levels. The LuciX technology was anticipated to evaluate the person’s consumption of cannabis and assess the likelihood that they were impaired when the test was administered. Police and other authorities’ use of roadside drug testing may be revolutionized by this technology.

Winning strategies

Improving testing devices in the market through research and development (R&D) is vital. This means making them more accurate, sensitive, and faster. Accuracy ensures reliable results, reducing errors. Increased sensitivity allows for the detection of even tiny amounts of substances, crucial for early intervention. Speed is essential for quick decision-making in urgent situations.

Entering new regions or countries with high demand for oral fluid screening devices in the market is a smart strategy. It means reaching untapped markets where these devices are needed, diversifying revenue sources, and potentially reducing costs. It also helps build partnerships, enhances brand reputation, and encourages innovation. In a nutshell, expanding into new regions with growth potential is a promising way to grow in this market.

