Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market: Soaring Towards a US$ 2.9 Billion Valuation by 2033, Riding on a CAGR of 3.3%. BFS equipment is used for forming and packaging containers, and their demand is increasing in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

NEWARK, DEL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global blow-fill-seal equipment market is estimated to be around US$ 2.2 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033. The worldwide demand for blow-fill-seal equipment, in terms of value, is expected to reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2033.

Rapid development in the global packaging industry has triggered the use of bow-fill-seal equipment and technology for pharmaceuticals and food & beverage packaging. The unique ability of BFS equipment to pack formulated drugs in a clean and sterilized environment boosted the demand from these two sectors during the pandemic years.

Demand for BFS equipment surged during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 with the growing demand for hygienic and contamination-free packaging. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers became increasingly conscious regarding the packaging of food and beverage products, leading to higher adoption of BFS equipment.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to contribute over 90% of sales in the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. The unique ability of BFS equipment to pack formulated drugs in a clean environment, without any human interference is projected to fuel market growth. Countries such as India and China extensively ordered the BFS equipment to ensure the drugs are used once through this packaging format.

“Rising demand for aseptic drug delivery has bolstered the need for prefilled syringes and injectables. To enhance the drug’s shelf life and efficacy, healthcare companies are adopting BFS technology, propelling sales of blow-fill-seal equipment,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Study

The United States is the leading market in the adoption of blow-fill-seal equipment and is poised to advance at 2.3% CAGR through 2033.

In Europe, the United Kingdom could witness higher adoption of blow-fill-seal equipment, advancing at 3.5% CAGR.

In Asia, China is recognized to be the most lucrative market for blow-fill-seal equipment, and sales are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

India is another remarkably emerging market for blow-fill-seal equipment in Asia, with an annual growth rate for blow-fill-seal equipment pegged as high as 5.7% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape for the Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market

Due to the presence of a large number of market players providing blow-fill-seal (BPS) packaging machines, the overall market tends to be highly fragmented and diversified. Leading blow-fill-seal equipment industry players are employing market strategies to scale their business, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and distribution channel diversification.

Several end users requiring efficient packaging still use blow-fill-seal equipment and technology to ensure product safety, especially in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. On top of that, increasing consumption of soft drinks and milk products is expected to create a conducive environment for the BFS equipment market.

Key Players:

Rommelag Kunststoff- Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH

Hunan CHINASUN Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd.

Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Weiler Engineering Inc.

Brevetti Angela S.R.L.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Serac Inc.

GEA Group

SIPA S.p.A.

Sidel S.A.

Recent Developments in the Blow-fill-seal Equipment Industry

Woodstock Sterile Solutions developed a new system technique and cold BFS packaging that can help reduce the temperature effect on molecules, including biologics. The Leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) manufacturing company received a patent for this new technique in the United States in December 2021.

Leading packaging solutions company AR Packaging purchased Kroha, which makes cartons and folding pamphlets in Germany, in November 2020. AR Packaging Company aims to concentrate more on healthcare packaging across European countries as a result of this purchase.

A renowned packaging firm called Coveris, which is based in the United States, purchased Plasztik-Tranzit Kft in March 2020. The acquisition aims to increase the company’s capabilities for blow-fill-seal packaging in the food, medical, and film industries while producing flexible packaging solutions.

Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market by Category:

By Production Capacity:

Up to 5,000 containers/hr.

5,000-10,000 containers/hr.

Above 10,000 containers/hr.

By Product Type:

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

By End-use Industry:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other End-use Industries

By Regional Markets:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Western Europe Market

Eastern Europe Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market

Japan Market

