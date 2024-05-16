Featuring industry leaders from across the ecosystem discussing the future of AM

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles, North America’s largest additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D-printing event produced by SME and UK-based Rapid News Publications Ltd., owners of TCT, from June 25-27, announced its Executive Perspectives Keynote Series today, featuring 15 industry luminaries and thought leaders from across the global AM ecosystem. Attendees will gain insights and inspirations on the future of AM from engaging panel discussions among the industry’s leading voices as this inaugural program opens on the Main Stage each morning.

The Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will cover AM’s hottest topics, including its:

Biggest challenges and opportunities

Applications driving adoption and ultimately moving to full-scale production

Convergence with AI and automation

Trends on the horizon to enrich human health and wellbeing

Supply chain impacts

State of sustainability and its long-term potential

“At a time when AM has reached a critical inflection point in its growth and evolution, the Executive Perspectives Keynote Series gives RAPID + TCT attendees access to the most powerful minds shaping the global additive manufacturing landscape,” said Bob Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Convening these leading voices in this first-of-its-kind series is a demonstration of SME’s unwavering commitment to advancing AM technologies and to providing a platform where innovators can come together to chart the course for the future of manufacturing. I’m looking forward to seeing the series continue and evolve at RAPID + TCT 2025 in Detroit and RAPID + TCT 2026 in Boston.”

Presented daily at 8:30 a.m. on the Main Stage, the Executive Perspectives panel discussions are moderated by Laura Griffiths, head of content, The TCT Group and feature the following industry leaders:

Savi Baveja, President of Personalization and 3D Printing, HP

Alain Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace Co.

Ric Fulop, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Desktop Metal

Charlie Grace, Chief Commercial Officer and President of the Americas, Nikon SLM Solutions

Jeffrey Graves, PhD, President and CEO, 3D Systems

Marie Langer, CEO, EOS GmbH

Maxim Lobovsky, Co-Founder and CEO, Formlabs

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager, DMG MORI

Avi Reichental, Co-Founder and CEO, Nexa3D

Victor Roman, PhD, Managing Director, ARBURGadditiv

Michelle Sidwell, Chief Commercial Officer, Velo3D

Yoav Stern, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors, Nano Dimension

Shai Terem, President and CEO, Markforged

Fried Vancraen, Chairman of the Board, Materialise

Yoav Zeif, PhD, CEO, Stratasys

As RAPID + TCT returns to the West Coast in this year, attendees have the unique opportunity to be part of the evolution of AM, which is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of ~14% from 2023-28 (AM Power). Accelerated adoption among a wider cross section of the manufacturing industry is driving AM innovation and efficiency forward, while RAPID + TCT is propelling the AM industry to the next level by fostering commerce, expanding awareness, championing the community and through expert-level knowledge sharing.

To learn more about what RAPID + TCT 2024 has to offer, visit rapid3devent.com and keep up to date with all things AM on X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About RAPID + TCT 2024

For 35 years, SME and RAPID + TCT have defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D-technology events, SME and the Rapid News Publications Ltd., partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE metrology and inspection technologies.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd. & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd., the owner of The TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design, and engineering technology for more than 30 years. A rich mix of live events and an all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business-critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America, and Asia. The TCT Group is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd. ( rapidnews.com ) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry’s potential as a diverse, thriving and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

