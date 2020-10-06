Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Rapid7 Announces Cloud Identity and Access Management Governance Module for DivvyCloud

Rapid7 Announces Cloud Identity and Access Management Governance Module for DivvyCloud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Security professionals can now simplify cloud identity and access management at scale to help prevent security incidents and data breaches

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the availability of its Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Governance module for DivvyCloud to help customers identify and reduce cloud identity risk. With this new module, customers gain deeper visibility into their cloud resources to assess, prioritize, and remediate improper permission combinations that could grant unintended or overly permissive access.

The dynamic and ephemeral nature of cloud environments makes traditional security perimeter approaches insufficient for managing risk. To reduce risk, companies must view identity as the new perimeter. Unfortunately, the complexity of cloud environments and cloud service provider IAM tools often lead developers and engineers to grant unintended or overly permissive access. For security teams, this same complexity makes it difficult, if not impossible, to determine who—or what—has access to a cloud resource. The result is unmanaged cloud risk that overwhelms security teams.

“Despite the fact that cloud-based services and tools have been a staple in most companies’ operations for many years, IAM remains a persistent problem because traditional IAM solutions don’t solve today’s challenges,” said Brian Johnson, senior vice president of cloud security at Rapid7. “Rapid7’s new Cloud IAM Governance module for DivvyCloud allows our customers to gain full control and visibility over their entire cloud environment, no matter how many different cloud providers, users, or resources they have in play. Once they have this insight, companies can start to implement least privilege access to reduce the risk of data breaches and enhance security.”

This solution is now generally available to DivvyCloud customers as an additional module. Specifically, the Cloud IAM Governance module allows customers to:

  • Gain visibility of the full cloud IAM picture to assess, prioritize, and remediate improper permission combinations that grant unintended or overly permissive access
  • Explore effective access by principal user, resource, or application
  • Understand true access to complex IAM combinations
  • Establish and maintain least privilege
  • Limit and understand the cloud security blast radius

“This solution is designed to solve a critical pain point for enterprises today,” said Chris DeRamus, vice president of cloud security technology at Rapid7. “Our IAM Governance Module analyzes and maps customers’ cloud environments and bridges the gaps between cloud provider IAM policies and enterprise directories (e.g. Active Directory, LDAP, Okta, Ping, etc.). Enterprises can now identify exactly what resource, application, user, and role is accessing a specific cloud asset and the potential impact of that access.”

“The surge in remote work caused by the pandemic has been accompanied by an increased reliance on cloud applications and services,” said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of cybersecurity, ESG Global. “This means companies have had to act quickly to ensure proper support and secure access to cloud resources, and, according to a recent study conducted by ESG, developing and adjusting security policies is the top security challenge associated with remote work. Companies need a solution that supports this increase in direct-to-cloud access by offering identity and access management options that recognize there’s a new perimeter and ensures security.”

To learn more about how Rapid7’s IAM Governance Module for DivvyCloud helps enterprises gain control over and improve the security of their cloud footprint, download the Cloud IAM whitepaper here: divvycloud.com/iam-whitepaper or join the upcoming webinar on Securing the Accounts and Permissions of the Cloud Identity Perimeter on October 15 at 11am ET. Register here: divvycloud.com/iam-webinar-reg

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,100 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Relations
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

﻿A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cb43cd5-a03a-4b70-aaa7-b8028f3f2b60

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.