Executive Risk View provides security leaders with the comprehensive visibility and context needed to reduce total risk across both cloud and on-premises assets

Holistically Visualize and Reduce Cyber Risk in Hybrid Environments The Executive Risk View solution ingests data via purpose-built collection mechanisms depending on whether those workloads are running on-premises or in the cloud. Users get complete visibility into risk across their hybrid environment, in a manner that eliminates blind spots and has the ability to scale as needed.

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced the general availability of Executive Risk View, a first-of-its-kind solution that normalizes risk scoring across cloud and on-premises environments so that security leaders can effectively assess and collaborate with teams across an organization to speed up cyber risk reduction.

Now generally available within Rapid7’s Cloud Risk Complete offering, Executive Risk View addresses a significant challenge security leaders are facing in a rapidly changing, hybrid environment. Forrester’s Vulnerability Risk Management Landscape, Q2 2023, aptly describes the problem: “Complexity and diversity of tech stacks hamper visibility into vulnerability risks. . . . Data must be obtained from disparate systems or exported into spreadsheets and data analytics platforms to fine tune and understand risks that are relevant to each organization.”

“We believe that, until now, security leaders haven’t had a compelling way to address the need for a unified perspective of risk across cloud and on-prem environments,” said Aniket Menon, vice president, product management, Rapid7. “Executive Risk View does just that, eliminating the tedious manual work and confusion created by context switching between multiple tools.”

The Executive Risk View solution ingests data via purpose-built collection mechanisms depending on whether those workloads are running on-premises or in the cloud. This means users get complete visibility into risk across their hybrid environment, in a manner that eliminates blind spots and has the ability to scale as needed.

Additionally, the threat-aware risk scoring methodology aggregates and normalizes assessments from on-premises and cloud environments, which typically have different scoring systems. A unified, interactive dashboard brings clarity to vulnerabilities and the risk they represent, and trending information shows progress over time. This information-rich view allows security teams to prioritize remediation actions and share insights cross functionally to quickly and effectively address the risks that matter most to the business.

“The benefits of Executive Risk View will be felt across an organization, especially at the decision-making level,” said Menon. “The data this solution provides will enable more accurate and timely decisions involving capacity planning, resource allocation, technology investments, and more.”

To see Executive Risk View in action, take the product tour .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 10,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Product & Research Communications Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Investor Contact:

Sunil Shah

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c51cec1-5b2b-4fd7-9f5e-93da401f935b