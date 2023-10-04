Regional technology hub will focus on technical teams, adding engineers, developers, and IT professionals

BOSTON and PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7 , Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced the opening of its Prague office. The company opened its office doors yesterday at Praga Office Garden, Pernerova 702/39, Praha 8 – Karlín and welcomed its local Rapid7 employees. This new location will serve as a hub for technical talent and innovation and the future home of a new Security Operations Center (SOC) as the company continues its mission of creating a more secure digital future for all.

The new SOC will supplement Rapid7’s existing SOC facilities, maximize quality and readiness, and enhance the company’s ability to deliver global 24×7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to its customers. The SOC will be staffed with Rapid7’s expert analysts who will investigate alerts, respond to incidents, and work closely with detection engineers to ensure that Rapid7 customers are protected. Rapid7 also plans to grow its incident response team in the region to handle major incidents.

Rapid7 is committed to continued innovation and expanding its global footprint to attract the best technical talent. The Prague office will initially add more than 30 roles focused on data and software engineering, development, and IT, with continued growth to more than 100 roles by mid-2024.

The Boston-based cybersecurity company has roughly 2,300 employees, four North American offices, and 15 offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia. With the competition for top talent increasing globally, Rapid7 selected Prague due to its high concentration of skilled technical talent to confront the world’s security challenges.

“We are committed to investing to attract the right talent that will support our continued innovation and ability to serve our customers,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7. “At a time when data breaches are increasing in frequency and severity, organizations need best-in-class security tools that deliver results and services to extend their team’s ability to manage effectively. As the challenge increases, so does the opportunity — with Prague’s collaborative culture, we are excited to create a space where talent can drive impact where customers need it the most.”

As part of Rapid7’s plan to pave a new path in Prague, the company also plans to partner with local universities to recruit the next generation of security professionals and contribute to pushing the city forward as a hub of tech growth.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7's comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision.

