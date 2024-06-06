Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Breakthrough Innovation of the RapidAI Clinical Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that RapidAI , the global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and clinical workflow solutions to combat life-threatening neurovascular, cardiac, and vascular diseases, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Care Coordination Platform” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the RapidAI Clinical Platform, a proven solution that provides clinicians from thousands of hospitals in over 100 countries with deep clinical context to make faster and more informed treatment decisions while also enhancing their confidence in diagnosis. By opening up the care pathway through the power of AI and enhanced connectivity, RapidAI transforms the quality of care delivered to patients by facilitating faster, more informed decision-making.

“RapidAI’s Clinical Platform moves the needle by pairing together the most clinically validated deep AI algorithms with workflow efficiencies that take the friction out of the healthcare system, making it our ‘Best Care Coordination Platform’ for 2024,” said Steve Johansson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “The workflow efficiencies and connectivity that RapidAI enables ensures that every patient, no matter where they go for care, has access to the most trusted technology and clinical specialists – all while delivering measurable financial and operational impact.”

According to the World Stroke Organization (WSO), over 100 million people in the world have experienced a stroke, of which over half will die as a result. On top of this, the WSO estimates 143 million healthy years of life are lost for those who do survive. For stroke patients alone, RapidAI’s technology has been shown to reduce both length-of-stay and non-fatal complications, increase mechanical thrombectomy procedure volume, reduce the number of costly futile transfers, and give radiologists and hospital staff valuable time back through its cutting-edge AI and workflow solution.

“We are honored that the RapidAI Clinical Platform has been recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for the care orchestration and workflow efficiencies that it enables,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “By enhancing cross-department collaboration and team communication, the RapidAI Clinical Platform benefits care teams by fostering prompt collaboration and mitigating wasted time and resources. Our commitment to delivering clinical, financial, and operational excellence in advanced artificial intelligence distinguishes our platform from other healthcare AI imaging solutions in neurology, cardiology, and beyond. ”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the global leader in AI imaging analysis and clinical decision support, leading the next evolution in patient workflow technology and clinical decision-making. The company has helped set a new standard for stroke care with its presence in over 2,200 hospitals across more than 100 countries. Its clinically deep AI technology has played a pivotal role in over 25 clinical trials worldwide, 350 publications, and 11 NEJM articles, and was instrumental in changing the guidelines for stroke care.

Today, the company continues to transform the clinical landscape by enhancing operational efficiency for improved patient outcomes in stroke care and beyond. This includes empowering healthcare professionals to make confident decisions, driving better operational performance, and providing tangible financial ROI – all while ensuring that every patient, regardless of their entry point into the healthcare system, has access to world-class technology and clinical expertise.

