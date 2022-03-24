Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RAPS Euro Convergence Features Speakers From EMA, FDA, and Swiss, Austrian and UK Health Authorities, as well as Notified Bodies

RAPS Euro Convergence Features Speakers From EMA, FDA, and Swiss, Austrian and UK Health Authorities, as well as Notified Bodies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

RAPS Euro Convergence 2022

RAPS Euro Convergence 2022
RAPS Euro Convergence 2022

Rockville, MD, USA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prominent officials from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Swiss, Austrian and UK national health authorities, and several notified bodies will speak at the upcoming RAPS Euro Convergence from the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). The annual three-day conference devoted to European healthcare product regulations and regulatory issues will take place, 10–12 May in Amsterdam.

More than 120 expert speakers will provide updates and insights on important European regulatory topics. More than 30 represent health authorities, including FDA, EMA, Swissmedic, the Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), or notified bodies, BSI, TÜV SÜD and Dekra. For more information about Euro Convergence, visit www.raps.org/europe-2022 or see the full conference agenda.

“RAPS Euro Convergence will give the European regulatory community a long-awaited opportunity to gather in person again and to hear directly from regulators and other experts,” said conference committee co-chair, Alex Laan, principal medical research manager, NAMSA. “The regulatory landscape in Europe is still in the midst of undergoing substantial changes. This conference is critical for continued dialogue among health authorities, notified bodies and regulated industry.”

Euro Convergence 2022 will include nearly 50 education sessions, with 21 covering medical devices, 10 devoted to IVDs, and 12 pertaining to pharmaceutical regulations. Sessions on regulatory business, posters, sponsored presentations and preconference workshops are also on the agenda.

“I can’t think of a more critical moment for public health, not only in Europe, but across the globe,” said conference committee co-chair, Siegfried Schmitt, vice president, technical, PAREXEL. “Europe is the second largest healthcare product market in the world and one of the world’s most important centers of medical research and innovation. What happens in Europe affects the world.”

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of RAPS Euro Convergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment

  • RAPS Euro Convergence 2022 
CONTACT: Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
+1 301 770 2920, ext. 245
zbrousseau@raps.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.