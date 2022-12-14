Rockville, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) named Bill McMoil executive director. McMoil joined RAPS in 2017 and has served as interim executive director since April 2020.

Under his leadership, the organization has weathered the COVID pandemic and successfully grown operationally and financially, despite the challenging global environment.

“A number of very talented applicants were evaluated for the role, and the RAPS Board of Directors selected Bill McMoil as the best candidate to lead RAPS in the execution of the vision and strategy that has been developed together by the RAPS board and RAPS staff,” said incoming RAPS Board Chairman Gert Bos. “Bill has demonstrated true commitment to the society, our members and the regulatory profession at large. We are excited about the future of RAPS under his leadership.”

McMoil is a performance-focused executive with an MBA and solid track record of managing the strategic and day-to-day operations of nonprofit, professional-service and technological organizations. Since joining RAPS, he has served in combined roles as interim executive director and chief operating officer. His key accomplishments are:

Growing the organization from 26,000 to 30,000 members globally; 40 to 50 staff; and annual revenue by 21 percent

Championing innovative and effective solutions to address the diverse educational needs of the regulatory profession

Building vibrant collaboration with the RAPS volunteer base in support of RAPS’ diverse and geographically distributed community

Ensuring that RAPS promotes itself as an ethical, neutral, and non-advocacy community for its 30,000-plus global regulatory members to connect, learn and share ideas

Expanding reach and engagement with global regulatory professionals in Europe

Prior to joining RAPS, McMoil spent nine years in multiple roles at BSI—a leading certification body—including serving as interim president for BSI Mexico and spending five years as SVP of a governance, risk, and compliance software business unit. In addition to his work with BSI, McMoil has extensive experience in senior leadership roles with private equity-backed technology organizations.

Glenn Byrd, out-going RAPS board chairman, added that “Bill brings a for-profit sensibility, innovation and nimbleness to RAPS that—balanced with his knowledge of associations and six-plus years of experience at RAPS—will be instrumental in expanding and delivering on RAPS’ mission in the healthcare regulatory community. He has been a great partner to the RAPS board and brings a thoughtful approach to ensuring the success of our society.

“We are excited to officially congratulate Bill on his new role and look forward to continuing global growth and expanded services for our regulatory community,” Byrd stated.

