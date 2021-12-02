Rapsodo Adds Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and Softball Silver Medalist, Rachel Garcia, to Pro Staff

UCLA Alum pitcher partners with sports analytics company to bring Certified Assessments, player development and evaluation tools to the softball community

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, today announces the addition of Rachel Garcia to its leading Pro Staff list.

Garcia is known for her successful years as a UCLA Bruin and two-time NCAA Champion – being named one of the NCAA’s greatest all-time pitchers. She is also a double recipient of the Honda Cup, a three-time recipient of the Honda Sport Award, 2019 Japan Cup Gold Medalist, 2019 Pan American Games Gold Medalist and 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist.

Garcia plans to play professional softball and is introducing camps, lessons and more through her soon-to-be launched Garcia Crew camps. At these camps she will be launching, as well as additional camps she will be working for, Garcia will be utilizing Rapsodo HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 units to provide Rapsodo Certified Assessments to all camp attendees. The Certified Assessments are standardized and scripted sessions that provide each player with verified data, videos and a performance report that can be used as a player development and evaluation tool. Attendees at the camp have the ability to download Rapsodo’s Diamond App, available in the Apple and Google Play Stores, to access their data even outside of their time at the camp.

“I have used Rapsodo’s data analytics throughout my career and it has helped me improve my overall performance, both with pitching and hitting,” said Garcia. “Rapsodo Certified Assessments are not only a great way to benchmark player performance and build a development plan, but they are also a great recruiting tool. I am excited to bring the same data that has assisted me in my career to my Garcia Crew camps.”

Rapsodo has put forth goals to better serve the softball community, starting at the youth level. Through these types of partnerships, Rapsodo aims to offer youth level athletes access to performance data throughout their developmental process. With Rachel being such a great role model for the youth softball community in particular, the team couldn’t think of a better person to help usher them into this new stage.

“Rachel Garcia is one of the greatest softball players ever to play the game. Rapsodo is thrilled that she not only has been utilizing our data and devices throughout her career, but will also be sharing with the next generation of softball players through her lessons, clinics and camps,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo.

The Rapsodo HITTING 2.0 tracks launch angle, exit velocity, spin rate and more. It delivers instant results captured by its cutting edge camera and radar technology. The Rapsodo PITCHING 2.0 utilizes the same camera and radar technology to track and analyze velocity, spin, break, trajectory, release, and more.

Rachel’s first appearance as a Rapsodo Pro Staffer will be at this year’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association Convention, happening in Las Vegas December 8-11. Rapsodo will be exhibiting at booth #605, kicking off the convention with a seminar on its pitching certification courses. On December 8 from 1-4pm, Rapsodo will be discussing how to enhance and elevate a pitching staff through this certification process, which teaches users how to best measure and apply the metrics from the PITCHING 2.0 unit. Following this on December 9 from 2-2:45pm, Rachel Garcia will be demonstrating Rapsodo’s latest technology feature Game Mode, available through the HITTING 2.0 unit to make cage sessions more engaging and impactful.

To learn more about Rapsodo’s sports technology, or to purchase these devices, visit: rapsodo.com/softball/.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo’s motto of “Measure to Master.” Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

