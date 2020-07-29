Rapsodo Donates $51 Thousand in Sports Equipment to Children through Turn Two for Youth

Donation brings equipment to youth baseball and softball teams in need, facilitating the enjoyment and expansion of the sports

ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game, will be donating more than $51 thousand to Turn Two for Youth , a non-profit organization, and the official charity of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), that collects baseball equipment and distributes it to children that don’t have access to these items.

“We believe sports have the power to unite and bring people together,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Baseball is a big part of our lives, and we are excited to share our love for the game with children who may otherwise not get the opportunity to enjoy the great game. We are proud to partner with Turn Two for Youth to help provide these children with the equipment needed to go out and play baseball.”

Turn Two for Youth will use the $51 thousand donation from Rapsodo to bring equipment to organizations whose options for playing baseball or softball are limited. Based in St. Louis, Rapsodo has appointed two local organizations to be among those to receive equipment through this donation: Redbird Rookies , a free, noncompetitive coed baseball/softball program that provides kids with equipment, uniforms and extensive off-field support, and STL Youth Sports Outreach , a charity helping provide sporting equipment to children of families in need. By introducing these games to children at a young age, the goal is to give them an outlet to stay active, have fun and learn to appreciate the importance of sportsmanship.

“Our team at Turn Two for Youth is humbled and honored to receive this gracious donation from Rapsodo. These funds will allow kids to enjoy baseball and softball in communities with the most need,” said Billy Owens, co-founder of Turn Two for Youth. “Our mission at Turn Two for Youth is to connect kids with needed gear, but more importantly with coaches and mentors to help pass on the principles of baseball for life. We continue to be grateful for and benefit from our relationship with the ABCA. This is a great example of the ABCA bringing two organizations together to make an impact.”

Turn Two for Youth is the official charity of the ABCA, the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level, and is on a mission to facilitate the enjoyment and expansion globally of youth baseball. Rapsodo, ABCA, and Turn Two for Youth are all committed to moving the game of baseball forward and providing opportunities for underserved youth to enjoy the game.

“Rapsodo’s commitment to uniting communities through sport is highlighted by this generous donation to Turn Two for Youth,” said Craig Keilitz, executive director of ABCA. “Rapsodo recognized early on the vast impact that the COVID-19 pandemic would have on communities across our nation and generated a solution to help kids in deprived areas. With so many people and communities struggling during this unprecedented time, Rapsodo and Turn Two for Youth have come together to create an initiative that will truly make an impact and bring communities together. This donation, along with Turn Two for Youth’s ability to distribute equipment, will allow kids in underprivileged communities to safely get back on the field and play the game we all love.”

In conjunction with the donation, Rapsodo has become Turn Two for Youth’s St. Louis Community Partner, which will facilitate yearly equipment drives in the local community. For more information about Rapsodo’s charitable contributions visit, rapsodo.com/rapsodo-announces-$51-thousand-donation-to-turn-two-for-youth .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo’s motto of “Measure to Master.” To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

About Turn Two for Youth:

Turn Two for Youth continues to help underserved youth find positive influences and build new relationships through the games of baseball and softball. Thanks to our supporting partners, coaches, ambassadors and baseball families everywhere, we have reached thousands of kids. Baseball and Softball are games that help build character. We remain motivated and excited about passing on the game to kids that might previously not had the chance to play. We also are inspired by thousands of coaches who tirelessly serve as community leaders and mentors to so many players.

About ABCA:

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 27 countries. Throughout the year the ABCA provides educational clinics, videos, teaching tools and hosts the world’s largest baseball convention to continually serve its members while furthering the game of baseball.