As part of the partnership, all Prospect League locations will install Rapsodo Stadium™, a New In-Game Analytics System

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapsodo, the company known for helping athletes achieve their maximum potential by providing advanced data in real time, announces a new partnership with the Prospect League , a premier college baseball summer league. As the new exclusive in-game data provider for the league, Rapsodo will equip all Prospect League stadiums with Rapsodo Stadium™ , its new in-game system that provides live data for baseball teams.

All 17 Prospect League teams will be using Rapsodo Stadium™ during the 2023 Prospect League season, which begins May 31.

Rapsodo Stadium™ is a completely optical dual-stereo camera system that uses four cameras to track 100% of the ball flight. A similar approach is used in MLB stadiums, allowing Rapsodo Stadium™ to produce the same professional grade data while being accessible to more levels of play. It was developed to be an in-game tracking system to compare players’ data recorded during games to that identified at practice. Rapsodo Stadium™ provides the same industry leading hitting and pitching metrics Rapsodo’s practice tools are known for, in addition to capturing the full 3D rotation of the ball and seam orientation. The system will allow players, coaches and scouts to analyze in-game data and outcomes to see cause and effect.

The Prospect League, which dates back to 1963 under its previous name, the Central Illinois Collegiate League (CICL), is a 17-team collegiate summer baseball league with teams consisting of top athletes with college eligibility. Spread across the Midwest, teams are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Tennessee.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with the Prospect League by becoming their exclusive in-game data and technology provider,” Rapsodo Director of Diamond Sports Scott Siebers said. “Their league has such a rich history of giving elite student-athletes a chance to showcase their talents each summer. Rapsodo has been at the forefront of player development for years and we’re looking forward to bringing our technology on-field to give every player and coach the best opportunity to be successful.”

“The Prospect League is excited about this game-changing partnership with Rapsodo Stadium™,” Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer said. “Our student-athletes will reap tremendous benefits from the best in baseball analytics technology. The abundant in-game data furthers our players’ individual development, provides detailed feedback to college coaches and enhances visibility for professional scouts. This impactful collaboration puts the Prospect League at the forefront of the collegiate baseball summer leagues.”

Rapsodo Stadium™ is also currently used by several American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) programs, as well as numerous teams at the NCAA, NJCAA, and high school levels.

The partnership is a three-year exclusive agreement to last from 2023-2025. To find out more information, visit www.rapsodo.com and www.prospectleague.com .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best of Golf Awards . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo’s motto of “Measure to Master.” Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021, and 2022. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About the Prospect League:

The Prospect League is a premier Midwestern wood-bat collegiate summer baseball league with 17 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. The League provides college players a professional setting with excellent competition and high-quality facilities while delivering exciting baseball action and affordable all-ages entertainment to its communities. Known as the Central Illinois Collegiate League from 1963-2008, the Prospect League has a proud tradition as one of the original and most recognizable summer leagues. The League’s rich history includes Hall of Famers and NCAA Champions, nearly 200 alumni in Major League Baseball, and more than 800 professional players. For more information visit www.prospectleague.com .