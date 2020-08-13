Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RAPT Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RAPT Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent operational and business progress.

“We remain on track to report initial results from our Phase 1/2 trial of FLX475 later this year and to report results from our Phase 1b study of RPT193 in patients with atopic dermatitis by year end,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics.   “We are pleased with the progress we are making in moving our programs forward and adapting our organization in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.4 million, compared to $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $11.0 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2019 due to increased clinical costs for FLX475 and RPT193 as well as increased personnel costs associated with these studies and stock-based compensation expenses, offset by a decrease in lab supplies used for preclinical research.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $2.8 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2019. The slight increase was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense and costs associated with our public company status, offset by a decrease in professional fees.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.5 million, compared to $19.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $21.7 million, compared to $16.1 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases in costs relating to the clinical development of FLX475 and RPT193 and increased preclinical program costs as well as increased stock-based compensation and personnel expenses, offset by decreases in costs relating to lab supplies used for preclinical research.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $6.1 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense as well as costs associated with our public company status, offset by a decrease in travel and personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $133.0 million.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about clinical development progress and the timing of results from clinical trials of FLX475 and RPT193. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2020 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

RAPT Media Contact:
Angela Bitting
[email protected]
(925) 202-6211

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
[email protected]

                     
RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
      June 30,   June 30,  
      2020   2019   2020   2019  
                     
  Revenue   $ 1,277     $     $ 2,212     $    
  Operating expenses:                  
  Research and development     10,986       8,267       21,669       16,137    
  General and administrative     2,802       2,692       6,091       4,366    
  Total operating expenses     13,788       10,959       27,760       20,503    
  Loss from operations     (12,511 )     (10,959 )     (25,548 )     (20,503 )  
  Other income, net     391       333       526       689    
  Net loss before taxes     (12,120 )     (10,626 )     (25,022 )     (19,814 )  
  Provision for income taxes     267             504          
  Net loss     (12,387 )     (10,626 )     (25,526 )     (19,814 )  
  Other comprehensive income (loss):                  
  Foreign currency translation adjustment     (199 )     2       5       2    
  Unrealized gain on marketable securities     369             152          
  Total comprehensive loss   $ (12,217 )   $ (10,624 )   $ (25,369 )   $ (19,812 )  
  Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.51 )   $ (14.78 )   $ (1.08 )   $ (28.80 )  
  Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     24,336,102       719,026       23,743,058       687,870    
                     

           
  RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.  
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
  (In thousands)  
           
    June 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2019  
  Assets        
  Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,957     $ 77,383    
  Marketable securities   103,993          
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,127       3,123    
  Total current assets   136,077       80,506    
  Property and equipment, net   3,210       3,707    
  Other assets   389       389    
  Total assets $ 139,676     $ 84,602    
  Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
  Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 2,381     $ 1,143    
  Accrued expenses   4,256       3,642    
  Deferred revenue   6,013       4,000    
  Other current liabilities   430       471    
  Total current liabilities   13,080       9,256    
  Deferred rent, net of current portion   2,210       2,225    
  Deferred revenue, non-current   1,775          
  Commitments        
  Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock            
  Common stock   2       2    
  Additional paid-in capital   309,908       235,049    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   177       20    
  Accumulated deficit   (187,476 )     (161,950 )  
  Total stockholders’ equity   122,611       73,121    
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 139,676     $ 84,602    

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.