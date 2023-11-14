2020 McLaren Speedtail Set for the Amelia Island Auction Photo courtesy of MotorCar Studios

2020 McLaren Speedtail Set for the Amelia Island Auction Photo courtesy of MotorCar Studios

Amelia Island, FL, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (November 14, 2024) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company, is thrilled to announce an early highlight consignment with the 2020 McLaren Speedtail, estimated at $2,000,000 – $2,400,000, slated for this year’s Radius Auction at The Amelia and being held on March 1-2. In a hypercar era characterized by innovation and boundary-pushing, McLaren’s Speedtail stands out by revisiting its roots, offering a truly unique three-seater experience reminiscent of the legendary McLaren F1.

The Speedtail, known as the “Hyper-GT” by McLaren, boasts unparalleled aerodynamic efficiency, essential for its superlative acceleration and top speed figures. This remarkable machine is the fastest McLaren to date, thanks to its 1,036-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 with a parallel hybrid system, propelling it from 0 to 186 miles per hour in just 13 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 miles per hour. Inside, the Speedtail showcases a driver-centric cockpit, with controls clearly placed on the overhead console and two screens positioned for driver convenience. The three-seat interior accommodates two additional passengers.

This particular Speedtail boasts over $500,000 in bespoke options and features an MSO Kingfisher Blue exterior with striking visual carbon fiber accents. This example also incorporates unique wheel finishes, an Aniline Vivid Blue and Navy interior with carbon fiber details and bespoke embroidery. With just 890 miles on the odometer and a single owner, this rarity represents a unique opportunity to own one of the 106 Speedtails ever produced.

Additional highlight consignments for the Radius Auction at The Amelia will be announced shortly

About Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty Company – Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom-made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 800,000 who can’t get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments

2020 McLaren Speedtail Set for the Amelia Island Auction

2020 McLaren Speedtail Set for the Amelia Island Auction

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com