MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An incredible double-front penthouse on Marco Island’s Residents Beach is entering the market for $7,800,000. Located at 176 S Collier Boulevard PH-A, the residence was designed for coastal luxury and is offered turnkey. Originally crafted for the developer of The Prince, this iconic beachfront address is marketed exclusively by Jim and Nikki Prange of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Marco Island office. The listing details may be viewed here.

The penthouse has undergone an extensive renovation. The original owner had the property for 40 years and transformed it into a haven of elegance and sophistication. The layout includes four bedrooms plus office, five bathrooms, and a total living area of over 4,500 square feet. The expansive wraparound beachfront terrace boasts approximately 172 feet of lineal beach frontage, and panoramic vistas of the beach, Gulf of Mexico, and city skyline.

Recent upgrades include a new gourmet kitchen, flooring and paint, impact windows and doors, new crown molding and baseboards, custom bar, designer lighting and numerous other luxurious finishes throughout. Furthermore, all of the bathrooms were remodeled and new furniture complements a fresh and stylish aesthetic.

The Prince is located in the heart of the beach neighboring the JW Marriott and Residents’ Beach making it one of the most sought-after locations. Additionally, The Prince offers a community pool, fitness center with sauna, tennis/pickleball, guest suites, covered parking and more. Conveniently, residents only pay one maintenance fee.

“This location is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a penthouse that offers a front-row seat to Marco Island’s beachfront and captivating views of sunrises and sunsets. With a multitude of upgrades, the residence redefines luxury living, where every detail has been meticulously perfected to elevate the coastal experience.”

—Jim and Nikki Prange, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

