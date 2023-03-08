Patients and healthcare professionals are becoming more knowledgeable of rare hemophilia coagulation illnesses due to government activities and regulations, which has boosted the rate of diagnosis and therapy for this condition

Rockville, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A 10-year projection from 2023 to 2033 is provided in Fact.MR’s recent study on the rare hemophilia factors market. Other details include significant market-shaping aspects including drivers, constraints, and opportunities. The market is segmented into product type, modality, application, end user, and region to make the information for a clear understanding of key trends.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to the latest published industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global rare hemophilia factors market is valued at US$ 290 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at 6% CAGR through 2032.

A major issue for the healthcare industry is the growing prevalence of uncommon illnesses among people worldwide. One of the rarest bleeding conditions, hemophilia, is characterized by insufficient clotting factors in the blood. Because the hemophilia gene is defective, hemophilia patients typically bleed unnaturally and for a longer period than healthy individuals. Around 70% of hemophilia cases are hereditary and are typically brought on by gene mutation.

Hemophilia patients can lead healthy lives if they receive proper and successful therapy. The patient receives an injection of the missing clotting factors to stop the abnormal bleeding. The population’s growing knowledge of such rare diseases and government involvement in their prevention and control are elements driving market value growth. The overall demand for rare hemophilia factors is predicted to increase during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing global hemophilia patient pool and improvements in hemophilia treatment methods.

One of the major trends for rare hemophilia that is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on market expansion over the coming years is the advent of gene therapy. Delivering stable insertion and expression of a gene, whose absence causes hemophilia A or B, is the goal of gene therapy for hemophilia.

The market is also expanding due to many other variables, such as the rising adoption and approval of innovative treatment modalities and an increase in the number of government programs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market in Canada is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The global rare hemophilia factors market is predicted to reach US$ 520 million by 2032.

Market in Japan is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

Demand for factor concentrates is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% By 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Several key companies are embracing techniques, including strategic partnerships and marketing to boost the awareness of novel techniques.

For instance :

In 2020, to prevent and treat bleeding in people with hemophilia A, Novo Nordisk announced the release of ESPEROCT, a long-acting recombinant factor VIII medication. This novel medicine is specifically recommended for routine prophylaxis to lessen the incidence of major bleeding, provide on-demand treatment, and manage bleeding during surgery.

Key Players

Amgen Inc.

BioMarin

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

CSL Behring

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire plc

ICON plc

Winning Strategy

Top market players are focused on introducing innovative therapies for hemophilia that are both effective and affordable.

For instance,

In 2022, with the introduction of Adynovate, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. announced the extension of its portfolio for rare diseases in India. Adynovate is a cutting-edge prolonged half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) therapy for hemophilia A patients that make use of proven technology.

Key Segments in Rare Hemophilia Factors Industry Research

By Type : Factor I Factor II Factor V Factor VII Factor X Factor XI Factor XIII

By Application : Fresh Frozen Plasma Factor Concentrates Cryoprecipitate Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rare hemophilia factors market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (factor I, factor II, factor V, factor VII, factor X, factor XI, factor XIII) and application (fresh frozen plasma, factor concentrates, cryoprecipitate, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Muscle Stimulators Market Report

What is the projected value of the rare hemophilia factors Industry in 2022?

At what rate will the global rare hemophilia factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of rare hemophilia factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global rare hemophilia factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the rare hemophilia factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the rare hemophilia factors market during the forecast period?

