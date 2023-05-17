Increasing awareness of rare kidney disease is expected to drive rare kidney diseases treatment market growth. Availability of cost-effective treatment to create profitable opportunities for industry growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global rare kidney disease treatment market is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 4.6 billion is anticipated by end of the forecast period.

The market for rare kidney diseases is experiencing significant growth due to various crucial factors. The expansion of complex illness demands is driven by collaborative interactions among clinicians, patients, industry representatives, regulatory agents, and government agencies. This growth is further fueled by advancements in diagnosis and treatment methods.

Next-generation sequencing techniques are anticipated to enhance the diagnostic precision for rare kidney diseases, unravel molecular disease mechanisms, simplify genetic counseling, and offer chances for carrier testing. Meanwhile, advancements in renal replacement therapy and improved accessibility are allowing patients to lead longer lives; however, this comes at the cost of their quality of life.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global rare kidney disease treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 2.91 billion as of 2023.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8 %.

By drug class, enzyme replacement therapy is expected to dominate the market in 2023 by growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The demand outlook in the United States is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

As per TMR projections, the demand for rare kidney disease treatment in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Rare Kidney Diseases Treatment Market: Growth Drivers & Trends

The growing awareness and understanding of these conditions are expected to drive the growth of rare kidney disease treatment market. Moreover, the market has witnessed growth due to increased research and knowledge about these diseases. Furthermore, the rising demand for more efficient treatments and therapies for rare kidney diseases continues to expand the market.

Increasing incidences of kidney diseases, growing awareness among the people, and an increasing elderly population are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

New product launches and availability of cost-effective treatments & services are likely to create profitable opportunities for manufacturers in the global rare kidney disease treatment market in the next few years, especially in emerging economies.

Rare Kidney Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the rare kidney disease treatment market by accumulating over 46% market share in 2023. The market in this region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

North America’s dominance in the market can be attributed to the growing incidence rates of Fabry disease, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, lupus nephritis, nephropathic cystinosis, and other kidney diseases in the region. Increased acceptance of technologically advanced products, a surge in healthcare expenditure, early access to advanced technologies, and favorable funding by governments and charitable trusts for healthcare research is further expected to fuel growth in the regional market.

The United States is expected to dominate the regional market by growing at a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. The presence of major players and an increase in new product approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to drive growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a promising CAGR of 5.9% in rare kidney disease treatment market during the forecast period. The region is expected to record a sizeable market growth due to a large patient base in countries such as China and India and a growing awareness about rare urinary diseases.

Rare Kidney Diseases Treatment Market: Prominent Players

The global market for rare kidney diseases treatment is characterized by several regional and global entities. Some key rare kidney diseases treatment providers profiled by TMR include:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB

GSK plc

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Sanofi

Advicenne

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prominent developments in the Rare Kidney Diseases Treatment market domain by key players are as follows:

In July 2022, the European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Calliditas Therapeutics AB for Kinpeygo, a treatment specifically indicated for adults with primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN).

In January 2021, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. obtained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for LUPKYNIS, making it the first oral therapy to be FDA-approved for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN).

In June 2022, Advicenne introduced Sibnayal in the United Kingdom for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis.

Rare Kidney Diseases Treatment Market- Key Segments

Drug Class Enzyme Replacement Therapy Monoclonal Antibodies Others

Indication Fabry Disease Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Lupus Nephritis Nephropathic Cystinosis Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

