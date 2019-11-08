The massive Keystone pipeline has been transporting oil from Canada to the United States at a higher-than-standard level of pressure since it started operating in 2010, thanks to a special permit granted by U.S. regulators on the condition operator TC Energy Corp would monitor the line closely.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian shares ease from six-month highs on U.S.-China trade angst - November 8, 2019
- Rare permit for Keystone oil pipeline in spotlight after spills - November 8, 2019
- Billionaires’ wealth falls for the first time in a decade - November 8, 2019