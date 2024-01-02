Cameras capture 120 tigers in year to April 2023, but extinction risk remains in neighbouring countriesThe number of tigers spotted by hidden cameras in the core of Thailand’s biggest conservation area rose last year, while a rare sighting of a mother and her cubs has spread hope that the species is breeding in new areas.Camera traps in Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuaries captured 120 tigers during an exercise that concluded in April 2023, up from 100 the previous year. Continue reading…

