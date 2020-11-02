Raritan’s New Smart Rack Controller (SRC) Intelligently Manages Environmental and Security Information in Data Centers and Mission-Critical Facilities

New Raritan Smart Rack Controller (SRC) SmartSensors Relay the Status of Temperature, Airflow, Water/Leaks, and Contact Closures to the SRC, Creating a Central Point-of-View for Real-Time Decisions

SmartSensors Relay the Status of Temperature, Airflow, Water/Leaks, and Contact Closures to the SRC, Creating a Central Point-of-View for Real-Time Decisions

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raritan®, a brand of Legrand ®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, today announced the release of their Smart Rack Controller (SRC). The new offering addresses facility and data center management requirements to gather environmental information around IT devices through connected SmartSensors , as well as security conditions on rack door handles and card readers—without the need to significantly reconfigure power distribution or IT infrastructure to obtain visibility and alerts.

Many facility and data center operators don’t always have access to the proper tools—or personnel—to track thousands of devices as well as to measure environmental and security variables in and around data centers, edge networks, and even IT equipment in remote locations. In addition to a lack of tools, operators are hesitant to deploy monitoring technology due to special power requirements or may lack the space needed for full-scale device deployments.

By contrast, the SRC solution is built on Raritan’s Xerus™ Technology platform that adds a layer of intelligence to any location by acting as an environmental monitoring connection point for SmartSensor data. An LCD display on the SRC provides access to all SmartSensor readings such as temperature, humidity, airflow, differential air pressure, water/leaks, contact closures, proximity detection, vibration, and more. The information collected can be passed on to any Building Management System (BMS) or Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring (DCIM) tool for further analysis, using protocols such as SNMP, Modbus over TCP/IP, and JSON-RPI.

Additional SRC sensor management solution benefits include:

Minimizing the hours needed to track IT assets, thereby saving time and money.

Ensuring uptime by monitoring racks for possible hot spots.

Saving on cooling costs by confidently raising data center temperatures.

Maintaining cabinet and enclosure security with USB peripherals and contact closure sensors.

Improving data center uptime by receiving environment alerts.

Optimizing strategic and tactical decision making for the IT environment by tracking IT changes and growth in real-time.

Gaining audited controlled access to sensitive IT assets.

Available in 100-240VAC and +/-48VDC power options.

“We engineered the Raritan SRC to be an all-in-one intelligent sensor management tool to support data center, facility, and security managers’ needs to monitor their critical remote and local infrastructure as well as promote better business continuity,” said Calvin Nicholson, Sr. Director Product Management, Raritan.

For more information on the Raritan Smart Rack Controller, please visit: https://www.raritan.com/products/power/rack-management/intelligent-sensor

About Raritan

Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn , or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

1-603-821-0809

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab060f8-0e7c-4490-8e9e-330e3478a30c