Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Raritan’s New Smart Rack Controller (SRC) Intelligently Manages Environmental and Security Information in Data Centers and Mission-Critical Facilities

Raritan’s New Smart Rack Controller (SRC) Intelligently Manages Environmental and Security Information in Data Centers and Mission-Critical Facilities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Raritan Smart Rack Controller (SRC)

SmartSensors Relay the Status of Temperature, Airflow, Water/Leaks, and Contact Closures to the SRC, Creating a Central Point-of-View for Real-Time Decisions

SmartSensors Relay the Status of Temperature, Airflow, Water/Leaks, and Contact Closures to the SRC, Creating a Central Point-of-View for Real-Time Decisions

SmartSensors Relay the Status of Temperature, Airflow, Water/Leaks, and Contact Closures to the SRC, Creating a Central Point-of-View for Real-Time Decisions

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raritan®, a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions, today announced the release of their Smart Rack Controller (SRC). The new offering addresses facility and data center management requirements to gather environmental information around IT devices through connected SmartSensors, as well as security conditions on rack door handles and card readers—without the need to significantly reconfigure power distribution or IT infrastructure to obtain visibility and alerts.

Many facility and data center operators don’t always have access to the proper tools—or personnel—to track thousands of devices as well as to measure environmental and security variables in and around data centers, edge networks, and even IT equipment in remote locations. In addition to a lack of tools, operators are hesitant to deploy monitoring technology due to special power requirements or may lack the space needed for full-scale device deployments.

By contrast, the SRC solution is built on Raritan’s Xerus™ Technology platform that adds a layer of intelligence to any location by acting as an environmental monitoring connection point for SmartSensor data. An LCD display on the SRC provides access to all SmartSensor readings such as temperature, humidity, airflow, differential air pressure, water/leaks, contact closures, proximity detection, vibration, and more. The information collected can be passed on to any Building Management System (BMS) or Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring (DCIM) tool for further analysis, using protocols such as SNMP, Modbus over TCP/IP, and JSON-RPI.

Additional SRC sensor management solution benefits include:

  • Minimizing the hours needed to track IT assets, thereby saving time and money.
  • Ensuring uptime by monitoring racks for possible hot spots.
  • Saving on cooling costs by confidently raising data center temperatures.
  • Maintaining cabinet and enclosure security with USB peripherals and contact closure sensors.
  • Improving data center uptime by receiving environment alerts.
  • Optimizing strategic and tactical decision making for the IT environment by tracking IT changes and growth in real-time.
  • Gaining audited controlled access to sensitive IT assets.
  • Available in 100-240VAC and +/-48VDC power options.

“We engineered the Raritan SRC to be an all-in-one intelligent sensor management tool to support data center, facility, and security managers’ needs to monitor their critical remote and local infrastructure as well as promote better business continuity,” said Calvin Nicholson, Sr. Director Product Management, Raritan.

For more information on the Raritan Smart Rack Controller, please visit: https://www.raritan.com/products/power/rack-management/intelligent-sensor

About Raritan
Raritan, a brand of Legrand, is a global leader in intelligent rack PDUs, KVM switches, and other data center infrastructure monitoring and management solutions. Raritan’s innovations improve the reliability, efficiency, and intelligence of data centers and server rooms around the globe — including those of the top Fortune 500 companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Google, HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. To learn more, visit Raritan.com, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations, deepening its community relationships, and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.4 billion (USD) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers
Public Relations
BridgeView Marketing
1-603-821-0809
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab060f8-0e7c-4490-8e9e-330e3478a30c

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.