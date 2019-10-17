RARX, ROAN, and FCSC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RARX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ra Pharmaceutical’s agreement to be acquired by UCB S.A for approximately $2.1 billion. Shareholders of Ra Pharmaceuticals will receive $48.00 in cash for each share of Ra Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ra-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Roan’s agreement to be acquired by Citizen Energy Operating, LLC for approximately $1 billion. Shareholders of Roan will receive $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-roan-resources-inc .

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FCSC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fibrocell’s agreement to be acquired by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Fibrocell will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of Fibrocell owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fibrocell-science-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected] .

