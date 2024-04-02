Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is accusing Israel of killing seven humanitarian aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza on purpose.
“The Israeli government knew that humanitarian workers were in this vehicle,” Tlaib wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning. Alongside the text, she shared a video of a badly damaged car with a massive hole in its roof that partially destroyed what appeared to be a brightly marked WCK logo.
Another post showed a graphi
