Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said she was “proud” to cast a protest vote against President Biden in Michigan’s Democratic primary on Tuesday.
Tlaib’s comments were shared in a video by Listen To Michigan, a group dedicated to getting Democrats in the Great Lakes State to vote “uncommitted” in the primary election.
Biden’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza has earned him fierce backlash from Arab American and Muslim community leaders,
