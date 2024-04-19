U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, criticized American universities on Thursday for responding to anti-Israel protests on campuses across the country where protesters have engaged in antisemitic behavior.
“From UM to Vanderbilt to USC to Columbia, students across our country are being retaliated against for using their constitutional rights to protest genocide. It’s appalling,” Tlaib wrote on X in response to a post by Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fetterman scolds Dem colleagues for failing to condemn Iran’s attack on Israel - April 18, 2024
- Rashida Tlaib says colleges punishing anti-Israel students protesting ‘genocide’ - April 18, 2024
- US military ‘out of time’ in push against adversaries’ modernization, Air Force secretary says - April 18, 2024