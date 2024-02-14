The House on Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution condemning Hamas terrorists’ use of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war during — and since — the attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
The resolution, introduced by Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., and endorsed by 200 co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, passed in a vote of 418 to 0.
Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted “present.”
“Our bipartisan resolution says it loud and clear: rape and sexua
