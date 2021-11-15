RateGenius Ranked Among Austin’s Top Workplaces

Breaking News
Leading provider of auto refinance loans honored as one of Austin’s top 100 companies to work for in 2021 by The Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateGenius, one of the largest providers of auto refinance loans in America with more than 180 lender partners nationwide, has been named a winner of The Austin American-Statesman’s annual Top Workplaces Award. This is the seventh time the company has earned this honor.

To make the award even more special, Austin’s Top Workplaces list is based solely on surveys completed by each company’s respective employees. The survey anonymously measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to an organization’s success — including employee alignment, execution, and connection, and compares results with other similar-sized firms in the city.

“This honor means so much to our company, as it exemplifies the strong workplace culture our leadership team strives to maintain every day,” said Jeff Hutcheson, co-CEO of RateGenius. “It’s also a testament to the hard work our employees put in, day-in and day-out, to provide consumers all across the country with access to favorable auto loans and options to refinance.”

This past summer, RateGenius merged with AUTOPAY under the umbrella of a new parent company, The Savings Group. As part of The Savings Group, both companies have experienced significant growth this year and plan to continue expanding the team at their Austin and Denver locations in 2022.

“The combination of AUTOPAY and RateGenius is powerful and the merger is driving a new surge in loan volume,” Hutcheson continued. “Refinancing rates are the best they have ever been, and we’re excited to continue building these companies to ensure our customers are always getting the best loan possible.”

To learn more about RateGenius and the benefits of refinancing an auto loan, please visit rategenius.com.

About RateGenius

RateGenius is a technology company which has created a proprietary, web-based platform that has assisted hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide in refinancing auto loans to more favorable terms. By utilizing its network of more than 150 lenders, RateGenius has successfully facilitated more than 400,000 loans worth more than $9 billion.

The company’s proprietary LOS (loan origination system), educational content, and customer-experience-focused business approach have been instrumental in its success. RateGenius’s online application is quick, simple, and available from the comfort of your home at apply.rategenius.com.

About The Savings Group

The Savings Group, parent company of RateGenius and AUTOPAY, is the most diversified consumer marketplace for automotive finance, refinance and protection plans. Through a network of more than 180 lenders across all 50 states, The Savings Group provides consumers even more choices for their origination and refinanced auto loans, while also delivering loan volume growth to its lender network and partners through a proprietary, web-based platform. The combined company will facilitate over $2 billion in automobile financing transactions in 2021, with more than 800 employees between its Austin and Denver office hubs. Learn more at thesavingsgroup.com.

