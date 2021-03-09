Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RateLinx Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Headquarters in Scottsdale

RateLinx Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Headquarters in Scottsdale

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Industry-leading logistics data provider expands to support sales and customer service

RateLinx Announces New Headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona

RateLinx, a leading supply chain and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today the relocation of their headquarters to their recently opened new office location in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new office is located at 16220 N. Scottsdale Road.

RateLinx, a leading supply chain and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today the relocation of their headquarters to their recently opened new office location in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new office is located at 16220 N. Scottsdale Road.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateLinx, a leading supply chain and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today the relocation of their headquarters to their recently opened new office location in Scottsdale, Arizona. The new site, located at 16220 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 435, will serve RateLinx operations, providing office and meeting space for customer service, sales, and leadership team members.

RateLinx, formerly headquartered in Madison, WI, will continue normal operations and maintain offices in both locations. The new headquarters supports the company’s growth strategy and will enable RateLinx to better support its customers.

“Scottsdale was a logical choice for us,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “The proximity to many members of our leadership team and a southwestern location will increase our ability to serve our current and future clients. Arizona’s tech-friendly environment and economy will help support our growth initiatives.”

The office location in north Scottsdale will provide access to a large pool of talented candidates from local universities. The technology sector in the area will be a tremendous asset as RateLinx continues to grow.

There are a number of employment opportunities available in both locations. Interested candidates can view open positions at careers.ratelinx.com.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing
RateLinx
608.515.5822
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b4eed58-dd52-4472-9073-30e06fc54a57

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.