RateLinx Announces Free Freight Audit Analysis to Help Shippers Gain Valuable Insights in Less Than 30 Days

MADISON, Wis., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateLinx, a leading supply chain, freight audit, and logistics visibility platform just announced a new, complimentary freight audit analysis available for shippers looking to improve transportation efficiencies and effectively implement cost-savings initiatives.

“As we come out of the COVID-19 crisis, supply chains are facing substantial shifts in operations and looking for efficiencies and cost-savings opportunities,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President, and Founder of RateLinx. “This freight audit analysis can be completed in less than 30 days and provides an analysis of shippers’ freight audit and transportation processes and insights into improvement opportunities they can implement quickly to help them thrive in this ever-changing environment.”

Poor financial insights impact transportation decisions and initiatives in today’s supply chains. Freight information often lacks the proper context to make good decisions. Rate tolerances, errors, omissions, and exceptions have become widely accepted as the standard in the industry, but are hindering cost-savings and improvement initiatives. Today’s supply chains cannot afford to be restricted by poor practices.

“The supply chains that will thrive in the post-COVID environment will be those that can make sound, data-informed decisions and have solid relationships with their carriers,” Vaillancourt adds. “We are here to help provide supply chains with the insights and actionable data they need to succeed.”

The free freight audit analysis begins with collecting data and onboarding carriers to categorize exceptions and identify root causes. By collaborating with the RateLinx team, shippers will be able to see their analysis results in less than 30 days and be ready to take the next step to improve their operations. For more information on the freight audit analysis, or to get started, visit www.ratelinx.com/freight-invoice-analysis/ .

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

