Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RateLinx Announces Partnership with ProcessWeaver to Offer Enhanced Freight Audit Capabilities

RateLinx Announces Partnership with ProcessWeaver to Offer Enhanced Freight Audit Capabilities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Industry-leading logistics data platform expands services to ProcessWeaver customers

MADISON, Wisc., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateLinx, a leading supply chain, and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today a new partnership with ProcessWeaver, a global leader of integrated SAP shipping solutions for businesses worldwide. This partnership extends enhanced freight audit capabilities, supported by RateLinx’s PayLinx product, to ProcessWeaver customers.

“We are excited to begin this collaboration with ProcessWeaver,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “PayLinx will be able to deliver clean invoice data back into ProcessWeaver to improve the freight audit processes for its customers.”

Shippers want to improve their logistics performance by focusing on value-added work, accelerated payment processes, and improved carrier relationships. This partnership will provide integration to reduce non-value-added manual work for ProcessWeaver customers by handling exceptions automatically and delivering a $0 rate tolerance. With real-time access to invoicing data and management, the offering will add accurate month-end accrual, predictable monthly financials, and automated general ledger coding. In addition, PayLinx will give enhanced financial reporting and analytics for customers.

Fast implementation in 45 days or less, without the need for internal IT resources, makes the PayLinx integration seamless for customers. Cleansed and standardized invoice data is integrated into ProcessWeaver. PayLinx provides automated GL coding, multiple currencies, and accurate accrual reporting from the shipment record to accommodate any ProcessWeaver customer’s unique requirements best.

According to David Vannoy, Executive Vice President of ProcessWeaver, “Our new partnership with RateLinx allows ProcessWeaver to extend the current capability of our freight auditing and analytics functionality by including critical services and additional analytics that both our customers and the marketplace have deemed essential.”

RateLinx has been previously named in the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers and the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019.

About RateLinx
Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing
RateLinx
608.515.5822
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.