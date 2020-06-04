RateLinx Announces Partnership with ProcessWeaver to Offer Enhanced Freight Audit Capabilities

Industry-leading logistics data platform expands services to ProcessWeaver customers

MADISON, Wisc., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateLinx, a leading supply chain, and logistics visibility and analytics platform, announced today a new partnership with ProcessWeaver, a global leader of integrated SAP shipping solutions for businesses worldwide. This partnership extends enhanced freight audit capabilities, supported by RateLinx’s PayLinx product, to ProcessWeaver customers.

“We are excited to begin this collaboration with ProcessWeaver,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “PayLinx will be able to deliver clean invoice data back into ProcessWeaver to improve the freight audit processes for its customers.”

Shippers want to improve their logistics performance by focusing on value-added work, accelerated payment processes, and improved carrier relationships. This partnership will provide integration to reduce non-value-added manual work for ProcessWeaver customers by handling exceptions automatically and delivering a $0 rate tolerance. With real-time access to invoicing data and management, the offering will add accurate month-end accrual, predictable monthly financials, and automated general ledger coding. In addition, PayLinx will give enhanced financial reporting and analytics for customers.

Fast implementation in 45 days or less, without the need for internal IT resources, makes the PayLinx integration seamless for customers. Cleansed and standardized invoice data is integrated into ProcessWeaver. PayLinx provides automated GL coding, multiple currencies, and accurate accrual reporting from the shipment record to accommodate any ProcessWeaver customer’s unique requirements best.

According to David Vannoy, Executive Vice President of ProcessWeaver, “Our new partnership with RateLinx allows ProcessWeaver to extend the current capability of our freight auditing and analytics functionality by including critical services and additional analytics that both our customers and the marketplace have deemed essential.”

RateLinx has been previously named in the February 2020 Gartner Market Guides for Real-Time Visibility Providers and the December 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers. RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last eleven years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019.

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

