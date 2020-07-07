RateLinx Selects Andrew Hooser, Vice President Strategic Customers

Breaking News
2020-07-07

Experienced global logistics professional joins industry-leading solution provider

MADISON, Wis., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateLinx, a leader in supply chain & logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platforms, announced the recent hire of Andrew Hooser to the role of Vice President Strategic Customers. Hooser’s years of global logistics management experience in client services, operations, procurement, and management roles will bring practical knowledge to drive credible solutions and legitimate results for customers of RateLinx.

Before joining RateLinx, Andrew spent over five years at GEC Packaging Technologies, most recently as the Director of Logistics, leading the global packaging company with 127 facilities in 35 countries. As VP Strategic Customers, Hooser will be responsible for the design, development, and deployment of world-class processes to support and grow the value of our collaborative relationships with strategic customers.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our team,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “Andrew brings a wealth of experience and results from his last 11 years in various roles in the supply chain industry. We look forward to his leadership and focus to further expand our service to our customers.”

Hooser has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology and resides with his family in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I am thrilled to expand my career with the RateLinx team,” Andrew said. “This team is committed to driving superior results for their current and future clients. I look forward to helping the company grow and serve its customers better.”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

