Web3 Big Data + AI = Money: how RateX Network addresses Web3 scoring system challenges

NEW YORK, NY, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RateX Network today announces their updated AI-Driven solutions for Web3 Scoring Systems, which are going to enhancing business capabilities and streamlining decision-making processes.

RateX Network, a groundbreaking project in the Web3 technology sphere, addresses the critical gap in scoring algorithms by leveraging AI-powered technology. With its innovative Fundamental Recommendation Protocol (WRP), RateX Network simplifies data analysis, reduces investment risks, and empowers businesses through seamless integration and user-friendly analytical tools.

In the rapidly evolving world of Web3 technologies, users face a significant challenge: an overwhelming amount of data that makes informed decision-making difficult. RateX Network, a trailblazing project in the Web3 landscape, aims to transform the way investors approach the digital financial ecosystem by introducing the AI-driven Fundamental Recommendation Protocol (WRP).

Securing $500,000 in funding at a valuation of $3.3 million in early 2023, RateX Network has since gained momentum, winning the trust of investors and achieving a current valuation of $20 million. The project’s unique concept and potential have resonated in the Web3 space, driving its growth and market popularity.

RateX Network’s WRP is a sophisticated recommendation engine for Web3, capable of processing both on-chain and off-chain data into intuitive dashboards. By delivering real-time, actionable data insights in user-friendly formats, the WRP significantly accelerates decision-making processes and simplifies data analysis.

By bridging the critical gap in scoring algorithms, RateX Network enhances business capabilities through seamless WRP integration, promotes the development of user-friendly analytical tools without coding, and paves the way for custom dashboard creation and monetization.

As RateX Network continues to grow and innovate, its AI-powered solutions are set to shape the future of Web3, making it more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

About RateX Network

