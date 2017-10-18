Breaking News
Home / Top News / Rathbone Brothers Plc : 3rd Quarter Results

Rathbone Brothers Plc : 3rd Quarter Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

 Rathbone Brothers Plc

Funds under management reach £37.5 billion  

Rathbone Brothers Plc (“the Company”) announces a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2017.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said:

“In a quarter where investment markets remained relatively benign, our total funds under management grew 2.5% to £37.5 billion in the three months to 30 September 2017. Funds managed by Rathbone Investment Management reached £32.5 billion and within this our ethical investment service, Greenbank, reached £1.0 billion. Funds under management in our Unit Trusts business reached £5.0 billion towards the end of the quarter. Both Greenbank and Unit Trusts have reached these strategic milestones well ahead of plan.

“We continue to progress our strategic initiatives and invest in our core infrastructure to support client service and meet the demands of forthcoming regulation. We are well positioned for the future and will continue to pursue growth opportunities both organically and through acquisition, approaching each with discipline.”

Financial highlights:

  • Total funds under management were £37.5 billion at 30 September 2017; up 2.5% from £36.6 billion at 30 June 2017, compared to an increase of 0.8% in the FTSE 100 Index and 0.8% in the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index in the three months ended 30 September 2017. Underlying net operating income was £70.5 million for the three months ended 30 September 2017, up 7.0% from £65.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.
     
  • Total net growth of funds under management in Investment Management was £0.3 billion, representing a total net annualised growth rate of 3.5% (2016: 5.0%). This comprises net organic growth of £0.2 billion (2016: £0.2 billion), and acquired inflows of £0.1 billion for the quarter. Net organic growth in the third quarter represents an annualised growth rate of 2.6% (2016: 3.0%) contributing to a 2.9% organic growth rate for the nine month period to 30 September 2017 (2016: 2.7%).
     
  • Net operating income of £62.5 million in Investment Management for the three months ended 30 September 2017 was 5.6% higher than the £59.2 million for the comparable period in 2016. The value of the FTSE 100 Index on the third quarter charging date was 7373 compared with 6899 a year ago. The MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index was 1545 and 1457 on the equivalent dates. 
     
  • Funds under management in Unit Trusts at 30 September 2017 were £5.0 billion, up 8.7% from £4.6 billion at 30 June 2017. Net inflows for the quarter were a record £342 million compared to £170 million a year ago. Net operating income of £8.0 million for the three months ended 30 September 2017 was 19.4% higher than the £6.7 million for the comparable period in 2016.

            

Net operating income

  3 months ended 30 September   9 months ended 30 September
  2017 2016 Change   2017 2016 Change
  £m £m %   £m £m %
Investment Management              
– Fees 47.7  42.7  11.7    140.2  120.0  16.8 
– Commissions 8.2  10.2  (19.6)   30.1  29.7  1.3 
– Net interest income 2.9  3.1  (6.5)   8.5  8.8  (3.4)
– Fees from advisory services1 and other income 3.7  3.2  15.6    11.2  9.5  17.9 
  62.5  59.2  5.6    190.0  168.0  13.1 
Unit Trusts 8.0  6.7  19.4    22.9  18.1  26.5 
Underlying net operating income 70.5  65.9  7.0    212.9  186.1  14.4 
Average FTSE 100 Index on principal charging dates2 7373  6899  6.9    7339  6498  12.9 
Average FTSE WMA Balanced Index  on principal charging dates2 1545  1457  6.0    1538  1386  11.0 
  1. Including income from trust, tax, pension advisory services and Vision Independent Financial Planning.
  2. The principal charging dates for Investment Management clients are 5 April, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December. Unit Trust income accrues on daily levels of funds under management.

Funds under management

  3 months ended
30 September 		  9 months ended
30 September
  2017 2016   2017 2016
  £m £m   £m £m
 (i) Investment Management          
Opening FUM (1 July/1 January) 31,981  27,256    30,184  26,126 
Inflows 809  708    2,542  2,010 
  Organic new business 742  574    2,311  1,650 
  Acquired new business            67  134    231  360 
Outflows (532) (367)   (1,663) (1,118)
Market adjustment 277  1,703    1,472  2,282 
Closing FUM (30 September) 32,535  29,300    32,535  29,300 
           
Underlying annualised rate of net organic growth 2.6% 3.0%   2.9% 2.7%
Annualised rate of net inflows 3.5% 5.0%   3.9% 4.6%
           
(ii) Unit Trusts          
Opening FUM (1 July/1 January) 4,634  3,334    4,051  3,073 
Inflows 521  454    1,254  1,030 
Outflows (179) (284)   (643) (601)
Market adjustment 358    320  360 
Closing FUM (30 September) 4,982  3,862    4,982  3,862 
           
Total FUM (30 September)3, 4 37,517  33,162    37,517  33,162 
           
Net fund inflows          
Investment Management 277  341    879  892 
Unit Trusts 342  170    611  429 
Total 619  511    1,490  1,321 
  1. Includes £1,027 million (30 September 2016: £937 million) of execution only funds, Greenbank funds of £1.0 billion and Charities funds of £4.5 billion.
     
  2. Cash in client portfolios continued to be higher than average at £2.3 billion (2016 average: £1.8 billion). Loans and advances to customers were £126.0 million at 30 September 2017, up 2.2% on the £123.3 million at 30 June 2017.

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7516 on 17 October 2017, an increase of 1.9% since 30 September 2017. Investment Management fee income in the fourth quarter is dependent upon the value of funds under management at 31 December 2017.
18 October 2017

For further information contact:

Rathbone Brothers Plc
Tel: 020 7399 0000
email: [email protected]

 

Philip Howell, Chief Executive
Paul Stockton, Finance Director
Shelly Patel, Investor Relations Manager

Camarco
Tel: 020 3757 4984
email: [email protected]

 

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Rathbone Brothers Plc (“Rathbones”), through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of high-quality, personalised investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities and trustees. Our services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitised portfolio services, and UK trust, legal, estate and tax advice.

Rathbones has over 1,100 staff in 16 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.

rathbones.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.