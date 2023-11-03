The global boat rental market is expected to approach US$ 201.4 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.6%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Boat Rental Market value is estimated at US$ 137.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The global boat rental market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Increasing disposable income and a growing interest in leisure and recreational activities contribute to the demand for boat rentals among tourists and locals alike. The shift in consumer preferences toward experiences over material possessions has led to a rise in the demand for unique and memorable activities such as boat rentals.

In addition, Regions with scenic coastlines or picturesque lakes often experience increased demand for boat rentals as tourists seek water-based activities. The popularity of water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and fishing, drives the demand for boat rentals equipped for these activities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global boat rental has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global boat rental covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global boat rental. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-boat-rental-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Boat Rental Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, Outboard boats are the dominating segment in the global boat rental market. Outboard boats are popular for boat rentals because they are relatively affordable, easy to operate, and fuel-efficient.

Based on boat class, the luxury boat segment is dominating the global boat rental market. The high demand for luxury boat rentals is driven by several factors such as rising disposable income and increasing popularity of luxury travel.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 137.5 million Market Size Forecast US$ 201.4 million Growth Rate 5.6% Key Market Drivers Rising disposable incomes

Growing middle class

Increasing tourism

Popularity of boat rentals as a leisure activity

Technological advancements Dominating Region Western and Eastern Europe Dominating Segment Outboard boats Companies Profiled GETMYBOAT Inc.

Groupe Beneteau.

Boatsetter, Inc.

Click & Boat

Zizooboats GmbH

Nautal

Sailo

Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company

Brunswick Group

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-boat-rental-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global boat rental include,

In October 2023, Boat rental brands Sunsail and The Moorings signed an exclusive purchase agreement with monohull sailboat manufacturer Dufour. This exclusivity marks the end of more than 40 years of partnership with the Bénéteau Group.

In January 2023, the Vserv-boAt partnership brings product benefits to life with innovative solutions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global boat rental growth include GETMYBOAT Inc., Groupe Beneteau., Boatsetter, Inc., Click & Boat, Zizooboats GmbH, Nautal, Sailo, Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company, and Brunswick Group, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-boat-rental-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global boat rental market based on type, boat size, boat class, activity, power, and region.

Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Inboard Boats Outboard Boats Sail Boats Others Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Boat Size Up to 20 feet 21 to 35 feet 36 to 50 feet Above 50 feet

Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Boat Class Luxury Sports Entry

Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Power Engine Powered Man Powered Sail Propelled

Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Activity Sailing and Leisure Fishing Others

Global Boat Rental Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Boat Rental Market US Canada Latin America Boat Rental Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Boat Rental Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Boat Rental Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Boat Rental Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Boat Rental Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-boat-rental-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Boat Rental Report:

What will be the market value of the global boat rental by 2030?

What is the market size of the global boat rental?

What are the market drivers of the global boat rental?

What are the key trends in the global boat rental?

Which is the leading region in the global boat rental?

What are the major companies operating in the global boat rental?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global boat rental?

Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-boat-rental-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market – Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market – Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

– Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Automotive Steering System Market – According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market – Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Automotive Load Floor Market – Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Automotive Suspension System Market – Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market – Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market – Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 India Electric Delivery Vehicles Market – India electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 334 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period.

India electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 334 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. Global Electric Delivery Vehicles Market– Global electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 52.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest