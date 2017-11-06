Ratos AB: Daniel Juhlin appointed new CEO of Plantasjen

Breaking News
Press release 6 November 2017 

Daniel Juhlin has been appointed new CEO of Plantasjen, the Nordic region’s leading chain for sales of plants and gardening accessories. Daniel Juhlin has extensive experience from the consumer goods and retail sector, most recently as CEO of Byggmax AB, which is part of Byggmax Group AB. He will assume the position in December this year.

Daniel Juhlin has more than 15 years of experience from the consumer goods and retail sector. He most recently served as CEO of Byggmax AB, part of Byggmax Group AB, prior to this he was deputy CEO of Byggmax Group AB and Head of Marketing- and IT/online. Earlier positions include CEO of Candyking Sverige AB and CEO of Friggs AB. He is 43 years old and holds a MSc in Industrial Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Daniel will assume his position as CEO of Plantasjen in December.

“In recent years, Plantasjen has implemented a number of initiatives, such as the launch of small-format store concepts, changes to the supply chain and the acquisition of SABA Blommor AB. Daniel will contribute to Plantasjen’s onward journey through his previous experience from consumer product companies and working in sales development, operational improvements and e-commerce focusing on the customer. His background is suitable for Plantasjen’s plans to develop e-commerce solutions and thereby renew its customer offering with the goal of improving customer satisfaction,” says Magnus Agervald, CEO of Ratos and company executive of Plantasjen.

Plantasjen was acquired in 2016 and is the Nordic region’s leading chain for sales of plants and gardening accessories with around 120 stores in Norway, Sweden and Finland and a primary focus on consumers. Sales amounted to NOK 3,624m and adjusted EBITA to NOK 293m in 2016. 

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00
Hilde Britt Mellbye, Chairman of the Board Plantasjen, +47 997 16 617
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press, +46 8 700 17 98

Financial calendar from Ratos:
Interim report January-September 2017       14 November 2017
Year-end report 2017                                    16 February 2018
Interim report January-March 2018               3 May 2018
Interim report January-June 2018                 17 August 2018
Interim report January-September 2018        25 October 2018

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos’s portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

