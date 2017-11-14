Breaking News
Raute Corporation – Managers’ transactions – Mika Mustakallio

Lahti, Finland, 2017-11-14 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
RAUTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14 NOVEMBER 2017 at 10:30 a.m.


Raute Corporation – Managers’ transactions – Mika Mustakallio
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mika Mustakallio
Position: Member of the Board
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Raute Corporation
LEI: 743700G00629V99PE435

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700G00629V99PE435_20171114082235_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-11-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004741
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,100 Unit price: 24.88

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,100 Volume weighted average price: 24.88

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mika Mustakallio
Position: Member of the Board
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Raute Corporation
LEI: 743700G00629V99PE435

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700G00629V99PE435_20171113141833_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-11-13
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004758
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,120 Unit price: 24.30

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,120 Volume weighted average price: 24.30


FURTHER INFORMATION:
Arja Hakala, Chief Financial Officer
Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel. +358 50 3801517

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF:
Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute’s customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute’s full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute’s head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company’s other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute’s net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group’s headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.

 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
