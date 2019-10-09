Raven Industries to Host Institutional Investor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: RAVN) announced today that it will host its 2019 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Dan Rykhus, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Brazones, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The event will provide an overview of the Company’s strategic plan, including the long-term vision and growth strategies.

The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 1:00 p.m. ET. The event is open to all institutional investors, but advanced registration is required to attend, as space is limited. Interested attendees should email [email protected] with the individual’s name, location and affiliated institution. A live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com .

About Raven Industries, Inc.:

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

