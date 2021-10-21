Breaking News
RavenDex Unveils Their DEX front Demo, Kicks of Seed Sale to Early Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ravendex, one of the first decentralized exchanges being built for the Cardano blockchain has released their front-end demo on Monday which when completed will have a working solution for the Cardano concurrency challenges.

This comes days after their oversubscribed private sale round for early adopters that saw them getting the utility token $RAVE at the cheapest price.

Bitcoin Bulls seemed to have no time for BTC price weakening as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, jumped as much as 3.1% to $66,084, surpassing its previous all-time high. The cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystems continue to create new and innovative concepts and RavenDex is no exception. A Cardano blockchain-based decentralized exchange that will enable blockchain participants to offer liquidity and establish a market pair on any Native Cardano token for others to swap their native tokens while utilizing the security and low fees of the Cardano blockchain.

Ravendex is on a mission to become the leading DEX solution for the Cardano ecosystem and will be powered by its utility token $RAVE, which can only be attained for now through contributing to the Ravendex ecosystem as an early investor.

Ravendex aims to get onboard partners and buff up its development team with Plutus Pioneer alumni developers.

$RAVE Token Seed Sale

The Seed Sale of $RAVE tokens will kick off on October 20 and investors wishing to become early investors can do so by joining the $RAVE Token Sale.

