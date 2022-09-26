Ravkoo RX Puts Consumers First With Transparent Prescription Costs

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Ravkoo Health, an innovative tech company, focused on digital health, announced that its healthcare module, Ravkoo RX, will disrupt the pharmaceutical market with transparent prescription pricing.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ravkoo Health, an innovative tech company focused on digital health, announced that its healthcare module, Ravkoo RX, will disrupt the pharmaceutical market with transparent prescription pricing.

The Ravkoo Health App remotely connects registered users with doctors, therapists, and wellness coaches from the privacy of their homes. Furthermore, this comprehensive health app offers Ravkoo RX, where members can have reasonably priced prescriptions fulfilled and delivered to their doorstep.

Mayur Patel, Director of Clinical Services at Ravkoo, explains, “Ravkoo RX is taking the pharmaceutical market by storm and putting the consumer first with transparent cost-plus pricing.”

“Everyone deserves access to affordable prescriptions, so we refused to match over-inflated costs by other pharmacies,” says Patel.

From your mobile device, you can consult a doctor, receive a prescription, and have it delivered to your house, creating a smooth, streamlined process with reduced barriers.

Furthermore, once the Ravkoo Health App is downloaded, registered users can consult a pharmacist with any questions for free. The Ravkoo leadership team strongly felt that including pharmacist calls at no extra charge was critical. This informative service sets them apart and promotes active healthcare participation by its members.

Also, Ravkoo Pharmacists can pull health records, so registered users have all their data in one place. Members can see their important medical information using different tabs, such as medication history, plan of care, and documents. At the same time, healthcare providers have more information to work with, providing consistency.

Ravkoo Health App, which includes Ravkoo RX, has been launched and is now available for free download for iOS and Android. For more information on RavkooHealth, visit ravkoohealth.com.

About Ravkoo Health. Ravkoo Health harnesses the power of technology to give people control over their health information on a secure platform. Furthermore, ravkoo Health is emerging as a one-stop-shop digital healthcare marketplace. Online members of the app can access and store health data, choose and consult with telemedicine professionals, make prescription arrangements, order at-home lab kits, receive lab results over the phone, confer with weight loss, nutrition, and wellness coaches, track fitness, and access up-to-date health information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c24edfee-c8e7-4f39-8061-11bdf7f1fe02

