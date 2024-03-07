To help operations address industry challenges, Raymond adds new vehicle and charging system to its line of automated products

GREENE, N.Y., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As companies throughout the supply chain continue to deal with a shortage of skilled, dependable labor, their warehousing, distribution and e-commerce operations are increasingly turning to automation to help address challenges. The Raymond Corporation, manufacturer and designer of some of the material handling industry’s most advanced equipment, continues to expand its automation portfolio with the introduction of two new material handling and energy solutions to support operations.

The Raymond Courier™ 3030 Automated Stacker brings flexibility, scalability and reliability to automation applications and implementations, leading to a lower total cost of ownership. The enhanced Courier is built on the Raymond® chassis and mast and uses vision-guided technology that requires no additional infrastructure.

Enhancements to the Courier 3030 Automated Stacker introduce improved motion control, object detection coverage, increased speeds and Lane Staging capabilities to the existing features of the Courier 3030, including:

Increased travel speeds from 3 mph to 4 mph.

Improved Secondary Object Detection System from 2D light detection and ranging, or lidar, to 3D lidar. This new sensor package increases visibility for overhead, cantilevered and overhanging obstructions, which are commonly found in warehouse facilities.

Low-clearance arch allows the lift truck to work in applications that operate under low overhanging structures (conveyors; stairwells; and facility infrastructures, such as piping, tubing and mezzanines).

Reverse Object Detection Sensor detects objects when traveling in the fork-first (reverse) direction.

The enhanced Courier also offers three new sensors to support lane-building functionality: forktip sensors, a pallet-presence sensor and a pallet-detection system camera.

“Another critical feature of the 3030 is that it requires no modifications to existing facility infrastructure,” said Martin Buena-Franco, product marketing manager of automation, The Raymond Corporation. “This is a lift truck that can be operational on Day 1, providing for a fast return on investment.”

The Raymond Courier Automatic Charging System allows operators to focus on more valuable tasks while giving managers the flexibility to schedule charging according to operational demands.

With the Raymond Courier Automatic Charging System, operators no longer need to spend valuable time managing battery charging and maintenance. The Courier Automatic Charging System integrates with iBATTERY® and iWAREHOUSE® systems for optimum performance. By automating another process in the workflow and integrating seamlessly with the complete Raymond Courier line, the system offers a 24/7 automated material handling solution designed to increase labor efficiency, reliability and productivity.

“Meeting the expectations of today’s demanding customers means equipment operators need to spend as much time as possible doing just that — operating equipment,” Buena-Franco said. “By automating the charging process, we’re allowing operators and supervisors to focus on high-value tasks that only they can do while leaving easily automated tasks to the equipment itself.”

The iWAREHOUSE integrated system consists of a small hard-wired charging station that can be floor- or wall-mounted and two charging plates on the vehicle. Supervisory software dispatches the vehicle to the charging location either at a scheduled time, when the state-of-charge reaches a predetermined threshold or for opportunity charging. The vehicle automatically returns to service when needed or when the battery reaches the desired state-of-charge. With no manual unhitching required with drive-thru configurations, this product allows Courier trucks to be charged while towing carts.

The Courier Automatic Charging System is integrated with iBATTERY and iWAREHOUSE systems to give seamless integration that controls when a Courier truck is sent to the charging station based on your selected preferences.

“With these additions to our portfolio of automated equipment, we’re helping material handling operations overcome one of their most pressing issues while continuing the Raymond tradition of industry-leading innovation,” Buena-Franco said.

