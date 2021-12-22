Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Raymond James Financial Reports November 2021 Operating Data

Raymond James Financial Reports November 2021 Operating Data

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) today reported selected operating data for November 2021, in an effort to provide timely information to investors about monthly developments in certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.

“Our client-first culture and industry-leading technology offerings continue to resonate with financial advisors, leading to strong retention and recruiting activity across our multiple affiliation options,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly. “Additionally, investment banking activity remains robust.”

  

Selected Key Metrics

 

$ in billions   As of   % change from
    November 30,
2021 		  November 30,
2020 		  October 31,
2021 		  November 30,
2020 		  October 31,
2021
Client assets under administration   $ 1,220.3      $ 993.3      $ 1,230.4      23%   (1)%
Private Client Group assets under administration   $ 1,162.7      $ 943.4      $ 1,173.8      23%   (1)%
Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts   $ 653.9      $ 512.5      $ 658.5      28%   (1)%
Financial assets under management   $ 196.4      $ 163.8      $ 199.3      20%   (1)%
                     
Raymond James Bank loans, net   $ 25.7      $ 21.6      $ 25.4      19%   1%
                     
Clients’ domestic cash sweep balances   $ 68.4      $ 58.8      $ 66.8      16%   2%

 

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,500 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.22 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Hollister
Raymond James
727.567.2824

Investor Contact: Kristina Waugh
Raymond James
727.567.7654

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.