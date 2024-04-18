Company ranks top five in engineering and manufacturing category

GREENE, N.Y., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For four consecutive years, Forbes has been honoring The Raymond Corporation as one of America’s best midsize employers. The list recognizes employers from among 500 companies, based on an independent survey and polling of an anonymous group of employees. This year, Raymond secured the No. 5 ranking in the engineering and manufacturing sector.

“This tremendous honor is a testament to all our Raymond associates, who work together to deliver excellence every day,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “We’re thrilled to achieve this recognition again. And through our model of continuous improvement, we’re excited to keep innovating with better thinking, processes and business.”

The annual ranking — conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista — is based on a survey of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers at American companies. Organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees are deemed midsize employers, while the companies with more than 5,000 employees are considered large. Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer and if they would recommend their employer to others. New to the methodology this year is the inclusion of data from the past three years — with more recent data weighted more heavily — to better identify companies that have been rated well consistently over time.

The Raymond Corporation is hiring for manufacturing and engineering positions, as well as multiple roles in marketing, product management, finance and more. For more details about Raymond’s open positions, visit https://careers.raymondcorp.com/careers.

The Raymond Corporation, a member of the Toyota Industries family of companies, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

