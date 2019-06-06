Rayne launches Clinical Advisory Team, a select group of independent veterinary experts and board-certified specialists now available to answer nutrition related questions or to assist with case management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rayne Nutrition, the leader in providing whole food, minimally processed veterinary diets for pets, has launched an enhanced service for veterinary hospitals to provide pet nutrition advice from independent veterinary experts throughout Canada. This complementary service is available immediately in Canada with expansion plans across the U.S. slated for later in 2019.

Rayne has proudly offered a nutrition consult service in Canada since 2013 and it has now been enhanced with broader and deeper expert support. The Clinical Advisory Team is comprised of independent veterinarians and board certified specialists in multiple disciplines including nutrition, internal medicine, dermatology, cardiology, oncology and surgery. This team is available to provide unbiased expertise, guidance and support for individual case management.

This new enhanced resource has been developed by John Phelps, chief executive officer/founder of Rayne, and Dr. Anthony DeCarlo, the former co-founder and CEO of the RBVH Veterinary Healthcare Network which includes Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, one of North America’s premier privately-owned veterinary hospital networks.

“The independent veterinarians and experts who contribute to the Clinical Advisory Team have comprehensive expertise in therapeutic nutrition,” said Dr. DeCarlo. “We believe nutrition belongs in the hands of veterinarians. Veterinarians will have access to independent veterinary experts and specialists to help them raise the bar on nutrition in a way pet owners can trust.”

To request a consult with a member of the Clinical Advisory Team, veterinary professionals can go to rayneconsult.com or call 888-680-7080.

“Having the expertise and resources of independent veterinary experts will only make our company better as their influence on the direction of the company continues to increase,” said Phelps.

Rayne Nutrition is available to pet owners exclusively through veterinary hospitals, as veterinarians are the critical link in extending the quality of life and longevity of dogs and cats.

For more information on Rayne please visit raynenutrition.com.

About Rayne Nutrition

Rayne is unique in combining a data-driven, science-backed approach with the recommendations of independent third-party experts to formulate healthy and therapeutic diets using whole food ingredients. Rayne has also partnered with Trupanion to study what effect quality nutrition may have on the health and lifespans of pets. For more information, visit RayneNutrition.com .