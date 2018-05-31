Breaking News
Home / Top News / Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award

Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

LOMBARD, Ill., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, has been recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with the Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award for 2017. This annual award is presented to Raytheon suppliers having achieved 95% or better performance, in both Quality and Delivery.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Cinch Connectivity Solutions was one of 66 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.

“We are honored that Raytheon has recognized our Waseca, MN facility with the Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award,” said Pete Bittner, President, Bel Connectivity Solutions. “This award is a testament to our partnership with Raytheon, not only in achieving operational excellence but in developing industry leading connectivity solutions.”

Iain Procter, Director of Quality, Cinch Connectivity Solutions stated, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every Cinch Connectivity Solutions employee, as we continuously strive to provide the highest quality, combined with responsive, on-time delivery.  The entire Cinch Connectivity Solutions team thanks Raytheon for recognizing our company for our hard work, and for our outstanding results.”

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercializing or technological difficulties; the regulatory ad trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market’s acceptance of the Company’s new products and competitive responses to those new products; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.  In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

Media Contact:
Katie Owens
[email protected]  

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.