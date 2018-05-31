Raytheon honors Cinch Connectivity Solutions with Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award

LOMBARD, Ill., May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, has been recognized by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with the Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award for 2017. This annual award is presented to Raytheon suppliers having achieved 95% or better performance, in both Quality and Delivery.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Cinch Connectivity Solutions was one of 66 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.

“We are honored that Raytheon has recognized our Waseca, MN facility with the Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award,” said Pete Bittner, President, Bel Connectivity Solutions. “This award is a testament to our partnership with Raytheon, not only in achieving operational excellence but in developing industry leading connectivity solutions.”

Iain Procter, Director of Quality, Cinch Connectivity Solutions stated, “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every Cinch Connectivity Solutions employee, as we continuously strive to provide the highest quality, combined with responsive, on-time delivery. The entire Cinch Connectivity Solutions team thanks Raytheon for recognizing our company for our hard work, and for our outstanding results.”

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

