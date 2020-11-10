RAYTHEON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation – RTX, RTN

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 29, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTX, RTN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

About the Lawsuit

Raytheon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2020, post-market, the Company filed its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, disclosing that it was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department “relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009.”

On this news, the price of Raytheon’s shares fell $4.19 per share, or 7%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Bajjuri v. Raytheon Technologies Corporation, et al., 20-cv-00468.

