RAYUS Radiology Partners with Fujifilm and selects Synapse® Enterprise Information System for Its Growing National Network

Robust workflow solution designed to optimize operations and support RAYUS’s national growth strategy

Lexington, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, today announced that RAYUS Radiology, one of the nation’s leading providers of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, has selected Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) as the workflow management solution for its comprehensive network of over 150 imaging centers across the U.S.

“We are honored to partner with RAYUS Radiology and help further enhance patient engagement, physician satisfaction and staff workflows across its growing network of high-quality radiology imaging centers,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Fujifilm has invested significantly in development and professional services resources to ensure our Enterprise Information System can transform and modernize radiology operations and workflow of any size outpatient imaging organization. Through this strategic partnership, we will collaborate with RAYUS to ensure Synapse EIS continues to evolve to meet the needs of the ever-growing radiology imaging center market. Our goal is to never stop innovating in this area.”

Synapse EIS is a comprehensive workflow management solution designed with Fujifilm’s Synapse Radiology Information System (RIS) as the foundation. The robust solution delivers enhanced workflow efficiencies, real-time administrative dashboards, patient and provider engagement interaction tools—all of which are suited to support RAYUS’ national network.

“Our patients and referring physicians remain our top priority as we continue to accelerate our strategic growth plans, and state-of-the-art technology is critical to delivering the highest-quality care and service,” said Kim Tzoumakas, CEO, RAYUS Radiology. “We selected Fujifilm and their Synapse EIS technology because they are well-positioned to support an organization of RAYUS’s size, national scale and long-term growth plans. We look forward to this partnership with Fujifilm as we continue to challenge the status quo and raise the bar in radiology care.”

RAYUS’ has a network of over 800 radiologists who acquire, manage, and distribute millions of images annually across every modality. Fujifilm offers tailored outpatient workflow features and benefits including:

unique regionalization, which covers high-volume radiology groups with multi-state, multi-time zone scheduling needs,

configurable scheduling with built-in logic that offers patients the first available appointment across its network,

pre-screening patient questionnaires with automated follow-up action notifications, which allows patients to spend less time on administrative tasks in the office,

patient progress tracking through dedicated worklists that notify care teams when actions are needed,

built in, real-time radiology business optimization reporting and metrics,

built to scale to the largest environments, cloud ready

Fujifilm’s technology supports RAYUS’ vision to continue growing its nationwide presence and ensuring the broadest access to quality care. To learn more about Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, visit ei.fujimed.com. To learn more about RAYUS Radiology, visit rayusradiology.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About RAYUS Radiology

RAYUS Radiology is the nation’s leading subspecialty practice for advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology, with a network of imaging centers, hospital partnerships and short- and long-term hospital solutions. The organization, with more than 3,000 team members nationwide, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the United States, driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologist network; compassionate, safe, and cost-efficient care; and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com.

