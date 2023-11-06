SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYZB), a biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative radiopharmaceutical pipeline to treat different cancers, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2023:

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium: Panel discussion on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:45 a.m. ET in New York.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:00 p.m. GMT (7:00 a.m. ET) in London, England.

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Miami.

RayzeBio will also be participating in 1×1 investor meetings at these conferences.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio is building a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) company to treat various cancers, with its lead program in a Phase 3 clinical trial. RayzeBio has created a pipeline of multiple drug candidates in therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities. Much like antibody drug conjugates emerged as a new and transformative treatment modality in certain cancers, the company sees an opportunity for innovative radiopharmaceutical therapeutics to follow a similar path. RayzeBio believes its strategic investments in building a robust product pipeline, development capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure position the company to be an industry-leading pioneer in the broad application of RPT for cancer.

Contact: Arvind Kush

Email: info@rayzebio.com